A SUPER sniffing police dog has retired after catching criminals for ten years - by following the scent of drugs and guns.

Plucky pooch Eddie spent a decade working alongside his handler PC Andy North to uncover hidden drugs hauls.

His impressive crime-busting nose has unearthed £100,000 of cocaine on one occasion and spotted shotgun cartridges linked to serious criminals.

PD Eddie has retired after ten years. Picture: Wales News Service

PD Eddie, who worked the 2012 Olympics in London, also found cannabis in a thermos flask and wraps of heroin in a baguette.

The Labrador springer spaniel cross, known as a Springador, has now hung up his lead following a successful career.

Eddie started as a six-month-old puppy for the Gwent Police force in South Wales - and will now retire at the home of his handler.

PC North said: “Eddie continuously turned up results for me, and there are literally hundreds of finds I could mention.

"He had several large finds of cocaine, on one occasion locating an amount totalling approximately £100,000.

“On another occasion, I can recall him locating used shotgun cartridges which linked offenders to some serious offences.

“And a time I will never forget, was when he was tasked to search a car for drugs.

"He began to show interest in a baguette in the passenger foot well. Now being a Labrador, Eddie was always eating things so I went to intervene, only to realise Eddie was indicating on the baguette.

"On further investigation, the baguette was found to contain numerous wraps of heroin."

Hard-working Eddie is now set to spend his retirement enjoying his favourite activities - playing with tennis balls and eating.

PC North added: “He has given all of his life to serving Gwent Police and it’s public, and has done so with such enjoyment.

"I’m sad to not see him in the back of the van anymore, but very happy to see him starting a new chapter at home with my family enjoying the retired life he has earned. Thanks Ed.”

Chief Constable Pam Kelly added: "I’d like to thank PC Andy North and especially PD Eddie for the commitment they have shown to Gwent Police and the public working as a fantastic team – I wish PD Eddie the happiest of retirement.”