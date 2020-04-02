A SUPER sniffing police dog has retired after catching criminals for ten years - by following the scent of drugs and guns.
Plucky pooch Eddie spent a decade working alongside his handler PC Andy North to uncover hidden drugs hauls.
His impressive crime-busting nose has unearthed £100,000 of cocaine on one occasion and spotted shotgun cartridges linked to serious criminals.
PD Eddie has retired after ten years. Picture: Wales News Service
PD Eddie, who worked the 2012 Olympics in London, also found cannabis in a thermos flask and wraps of heroin in a baguette.
The Labrador springer spaniel cross, known as a Springador, has now hung up his lead following a successful career.
Eddie started as a six-month-old puppy for the Gwent Police force in South Wales - and will now retire at the home of his handler.
PC North said: “Eddie continuously turned up results for me, and there are literally hundreds of finds I could mention.
PD Eddie, who has retired after ten years, with handler PC Andy North. Picture: Wales News Service
"He had several large finds of cocaine, on one occasion locating an amount totalling approximately £100,000.
“On another occasion, I can recall him locating used shotgun cartridges which linked offenders to some serious offences.
“And a time I will never forget, was when he was tasked to search a car for drugs.
"He began to show interest in a baguette in the passenger foot well. Now being a Labrador, Eddie was always eating things so I went to intervene, only to realise Eddie was indicating on the baguette.
PD Eddie has retired after ten years. Picture: Wales News Service
"On further investigation, the baguette was found to contain numerous wraps of heroin."
Hard-working Eddie is now set to spend his retirement enjoying his favourite activities - playing with tennis balls and eating.
PC North added: “He has given all of his life to serving Gwent Police and it’s public, and has done so with such enjoyment.
PD Eddie has retired after ten years. Picture: Wales News Service
"I’m sad to not see him in the back of the van anymore, but very happy to see him starting a new chapter at home with my family enjoying the retired life he has earned. Thanks Ed.”
Chief Constable Pam Kelly added: "I’d like to thank PC Andy North and especially PD Eddie for the commitment they have shown to Gwent Police and the public working as a fantastic team – I wish PD Eddie the happiest of retirement.”
