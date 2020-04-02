MANY schools in Gwent will remain open for children of key workers during the Easter holidays, while pupils entitled to free school meals will also continue to receive help from councils.

Most schools would have expected to shut their doors for the Easter holidays on Monday, April 6, for two weeks.

However, this has all been changed by the coronavirus crisis. Many schools have shut their doors early and those that are open are only providing childcare to the children of key workers.

Now Gwent authorities have announced that this is set to continue over the Easter holidays.

What exactly is each authority saying?

Newport

All childcare hubs in Newport will be open during the Easter holidays.

However, St Julian’s School will be closed on the two Bank Holidays - Good Friday, April 10, and Easter Monday, April 13, - and St Joseph’s will only open on Bank Holidays for parents who do not have any alternative childcare arrangements.

Those eligible for free school meals can collect them from one of the hubs listed on the website.

The council has been contacted over whether free school meals will be provided during the Easter break but at the time of writing no response had been received.

For more information visit www.newport.gov.uk/en/Schools-Education/Schools/School-meals/Free-school-meals.aspx

Caerphilly

There will be no change to the provision of childcare and free school meals over the Easter holiday.

Currently children of key workers can apply for their children to receive childcare at one of the school “hubs” in Caerphilly.

The childcare is available on weekdays between 8.30am and 5.30pm and this will continue throughout the Easter holidays.

Frozen meals will also continue to be delivered to children that are entitled to free school meals.

These meals will continue to be dropped off at the child’s home address.

To find out when your child will receive their five frozen meals for the week visit www.caerphilly.gov.uk/CaerphillyDocs/Schools/FSM_Schedule.aspx

Blaenau Gwent

Blaenau Gwent will be providing childcare arrangements for a limited number of students.

Schools will not be delivering formal learning, but will be open as repurposed hubs to assist with the care of the children of key workers.

The council is reviewing applications every two weeks and is giving priority to certain key workers including doctors, nurses and carers. The full list is on the council’s website.

The council has not yet indicated whether those entitled to free school meals will still receive them over the Easter holidays.

For more information visit www.blaenau-gwent.gov.uk/en/resident/emergencies-crime-prevention/coronavirus-covid-19-latest-education-information/

Monmouthshire

A decision on childcare provision over the Easter holidays has not yet been made, although key workers have been asked to register their interest to extend the provision to cover weekends and the Easter holidays. Information regarding this is expected in the coming days.

From Monday, April 6, free school meals will no longer be provided by the council.

Instead, parents or carers will be credited with the equivalent cost to their bank account. This will be paid on a weekly basis.

The first payment will be for two weeks and will cover the Easter holidays.

Free school meals will continue to be provided until Monday.

For more information visit www.monmouthshire.gov.uk/school-closures/

Torfaen

Torfaen offers the most extensive childcare arrangements in Gwent.

Key workers are able to make use of schools seven days a week from 8am to 6pm over the Easter break.

Parents/carers are required to bring official photographic identification, NHS ID badge or a letter from their employer with them to initially register their children and every day when they drop their children off. Free breakfast, lunch and snacks will be provided by the council.

From Monday free school meals will no longer be provided. Instead, this will be replaced by a direct payment into the parent or carer’s bank account at the equivalent cost.

For more information visit www.torfaen.gov.uk/en/AboutTheCouncil/Homepage-Stories/Coronavirus/Education/Education-and-Learning.aspx