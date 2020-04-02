MORE than 6,000 beds are to be provided in Wales with new temporary 'field' hospitals, the boss of Wales' NHS has announced.

Chief executive of NHS Wales Andrew Goodall has said the emergency facilities, including at Cwmbran's Grange University Hospital, as well as Cardiff's Principality Stadium, Swansea's Llandarcy Academy and Swansea Bay Studios, Llanelli's Parc y Scarlets and Llandudno's Venue Cymru, would not just focus on treating coronavirus patients.

He revealed there will be 2,000 beds in Cardiff, 1,300 beds at both venues in Swansea, and 350 beds in Cwmbran, Llanelli and Llandudno respectively.

“We’ve never done anything like this before," he said, "but it is a necessary response."

Speaking during a daily press briefing, Mr Goodall also announced that NHS frontline staff are being tested at a rate of 200 people per day, with around 1,500 staff being tested to date.

Mr Goodall also confirmed he had sent letters to each Health Board in Wales asking them to prioritise cancer patients.

"Over the last few of days healthcare workers have been being tested at around 200 a day," said Mr Goodall. "Close to 1,000 tests were close to being processed yesterday, and we are continuing to explore the ability to test more staff."

"We now have 44 per cent of acute beds currently available for use, which gives us some flexibility," he said. "And we have 55 per cent of our critical care beds currently available."

Mr Goodall said there was higher pressure on critical care resources in south east Wales.

Regarding personal protective equipment (PPE) for NHS staff, he said: "We are expecting enhanced guidance to allow us to understand risks and level of supply needed regarding PPE.

"What I would say is we've been trying to ensure distribution has been happening at a level we haven't had to ensure in the past.

"Five million items have been delivered and we will continue to ensure supplies are available at scale, and we are constantly working with UK Government."

He also praised doctors' use of virtual appointments, and said the NHS will be prepared for a peak in cases by May if people continue to follow the correct lockdown guidelines.

"It's important to say we will notice significant pressures before the peak," he added.

"We will see visible signs of pressure on the NHS, but I will reassure you everything is being done so we can respond to that pressure."