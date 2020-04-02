THE tower at Newport's Civic Centre was lit up in blue this evening as a show of support to the health and care workers battling to save lives during the coronavirus pandemic.

To coincide with the nationwide Clap for Carers minute of applause at 8pm, the tower, at Newport City Council's offices, was bathed in blue as the clock chimed.

Newport council's leader Jane Mudd said earlier today the move was "a small gesture to show our appreciation for [the] fantastic efforts" of medical staff in Newport and beyond.

Cllr Mudd paid tribute to NHS staff and carers for their "tireless and selfless" work during this time of crisis.

At 8pm this evening, clapping, cheering, and fireworks could be heard across Newport as members of the public joined in a show of solidarity and appreciation for the nation's front-line medical staff.

Cllr Mudd also praised the work of key workers, including council staff, who were providing "much-needed" services; as well as members of the community who were looking after the sick, elderly, and vulnerable.

Newport Civic Centre lit in blue to celebrate the NHS. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk