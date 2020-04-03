A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

PETER VANDRAK, 39, of Clarence Street, Newport, was fined £293 after he admitted speeding at 99mph in a 70mph zone on the M4 in the city between Junction 23a and Junction 24 westbound.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge and his licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

GENNA HENRY, 34, of Summerfield Road, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £811 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she admitted failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

Her licence was also endorsed with six penalty points.

LEON CRAIG KENT, 32, of East Grove Road, Newport, was fined £100 after he pleaded guilty to speeding at 98mph in a 70mph zone on the M4 in the city.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge and his licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

JOANNE PALMER, 37, of Fisher Close, Newport, was fined £153 after she admitted speeding at 70mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in the city.

She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge and his licence was endorsed with five penalty points.

LEWIS WILLIAM ROBERTS, 26, of Dare Road, Cwmdare, Aberdare, was fined £320 after he pleaded guilty to speeding at 98mph in a 70mph zone on the M4 in Newport.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge and his licence was endorsed with six penalty points

MARK WAYNE SMITH, 50, of Winifred Terrace, Cwmtillery, Abertillery, was fined £100 after he admitted speeding at 87mph in a 70mph zone on the A467 in Newport.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge and his licence was endorsed with three penalty points

TERI RUSSELL, 38, of Bevan Avenue, Tredegar, was fined £55 after she pleaded guilty to speeding at 65mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport.

She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge and her licence was endorsed with three penalty points.