A GWENT council has handed decision-making powers to its managing director and set up an emergency committee under temporary arrangements to continue business amid the coronavirus crisis.

Blaenau Gwent council held a virtual annual general meeting for the first time on Thursday, with councillors and officers communicating via a teleconference amid the lockdown.

And, despite one or two early technical glitches, the meeting soon went ahead smoothly.

MORE NEWS:

Under the new emergency governance arrangements, delegated decision making powers have been handed to managing director, Michelle Morris, or in her absence a nominated deputy from the corporate leadership team.

The measures ensure that “urgent decisions can be taken without delay” amid the pandemic, which has seen the authority re-deploy staff to critical service areas.

A temporary emergency committee, made up of five cross-party councillors, has also been established “to consider significant issues which arise” and which fall outside of the council’s current agreed policy or budget framework.

Council leader, Cllr Nigel Daniels, said it was "regrettable" the authority had to make the changes, but “absolutely necessary.”

He said the measures would enable the authority to “make timely decisions” during the pandemic.

“We need to be able to respond urgently and undertake any actions required in order to ensure that critical services continue, and that we are able to keep our residents and our staff safe and protected,” he said.

“These are certainly unprecedented times we are living in and I know that the executive committee and myself very much look forward to getting back to business as usual.”

Labour group leader, Cllr Steve Thomas, said he was “totally in support” of the changes.

The meeting also saw Cllr Daniels re-elected as leader, and Cllr Dai Davies named his deputy, replacing Cllr Garth Collier.

The changes see Cllr Joanna Wilkins take Cllr Collier’s place on the executive, with responsibility for community services.

Cllr Mandy Moore was re-elected as chairwoman of the council and Cllr Julie Holt was appointed as the deputy.