FANCY a takeaway tonight or over the weekend?

If you are going to indulge, you need to make the right choice.

There’s nothing worse than a limp poppadom, cold curry or undercooked pizza.

But by the same token, few things are better than a well-cooked, generously portioned and tasty takeaway.

So, here are the top-rated takeaways in your area that are still open, according the JustEat

We've covered Newport, Caerphilly, Torfaen, Monmouthshire and Blaenau Gwent - so just scroll down to where you're from to see the best takeaways in your area.

The best takeaways still delivering in Newport

Atlantica Snack Bar

Cuisine: Pizzas, burgers, hot dogs, chips.

Rating: It has an average rating of 5 and a half stars, from 161 reviews.

Reviews?

One person wrote: “Wow what lovely food was nice and hot and food was good size.”

Another said: “Best food in Newport. Very fresh and piping hot on delivery.”

Mirchi Indian Takeaway

Cuisine: Indian curry

Rating: It has an average rating of 5 and a half stars, from 171 reviews.

Reviews?

One person wrote: “First time I have ordered from here and won’t be the last. Lovely food.”

While another said: “Great food as always.”

Mahin Spice

Cuisine: Indian curry

Rating: It has an average rating of 5 and half stars, from 257 reviews.

Reviews?

One person wrote: “The most delicious takeaway food we have had in a very long time. It was only 10 minutes late which during this Pandemic is fantastic.”

Another said: “First time we have ordered from Mahin Spice, very impressed. Would definitely place an order again.”

The Frydays

Cuisine: Fish and chips

Rating: It has an average rating of five and half stars, from 1267 reviews.

Reviews?

One person wrote: “Lovely food really hot when delivered.”

While another said: “Outstanding food great service and delivery driver always pleasant thanks guys.”

Zio's Pizza & Grill

Cuisine: Pizza

Rating: It has an average rating of five and a half stars from 814 reviews.

Reviews?

One person wrote: “Food was stunning. Great service.”

While another commented: “Great food and service will definitely use again.”

Spicy Aroma (Rogerstone)

Cuisine: Indian, Bangladeshi

Rating: It has an average rating of five and half stars, from 758 reviews.

Reviews?

One person wrote: “Considering the pressure takeaways are under at the moment the food was on time and hot and very tasty ,can’t ask for more than that.”

While another said: “Absolutely delicious food, will definitely be ordering one again soon thank you.”

Pride of Balti

Cuisine: Indian curry

Rating: It has an average rating of five and a half stars, from 128 reviews

Reviews?

One person wrote: “Delicious food, hot and on time. Definitely order again.”

While another said: “Always excellent service and good food. Reasonable price too.”

Spicy Kitchen

Cuisine: Indian, grill

Rating: It has an average rating of five stars from 62 reviews.

Reviews?

One person wrote: “Lovely dish possibly the best curry I have had in a long time.”

While another said: “Brilliant as always, many thanks.”

A Touch Of Spice

Cuisine: Indian curry

Rating: It has an average rating of five stars from 125 reviews.

Reviews?

One person wrote: “Such amazing food! And what lovely delivery drivers, so friendly and efficient service on a busy night and under difficult circumstances.”

While another commented: “Fabulous meal, thanks for being open and delivering while covid-19 is out there.”

Pizza Perfection

Cuisine: Italian, Pizza

Rating: It has an average rating of five stars, from 1084 reviews.

Reviews?

One person said: “Great food and delivery much quicker than initially stated.”

While another commented: “Lovely pizza.”

THE BEST TAKEAWAYS STILL DELIVERING IN CAERPHILLY

The Indian Valley Garden

Cuisine: Indian, Bangladeshi

Rating: It has an average rating of five and half stars, from 760 reviews.

Reviews?

One person wrote: “First time ordered from here. Very impressed. Food was exactly as ordered with nothing missing, nice and hot, very tasty and good quality.”

While another commented: “Haven't ordered from here in a while but it did not disappoint. Thank you Valley Garden.”

Fortune House

Cuisine: Chinese

Rating: It has an average rating of five and a half stars, from 13 reviews

Reviews?

One person wrote: “Amazing food! Curry sauce to die for. Really recommend. Food arrived 15 min early. Really happy!”

While another said: “Delightfully tart and bittersweet Cantonese chicken, aromatic satay, beautifully seasoned and spiced special fried rice, and fragrant and effervescent Rio tropical. Consistently punctual. Portion perfection.”

King Balti

Cuisine: Indian, Bangladeshi, Halal

Rating: It has an average rating of five and a half stars, from 69 reviews.

Reviews?

One person wrote: “On time, nice and fresh. Big portions, will definitely use again, thanks.”

While another said: “Food was delicious. Always had lovely food from Balti on home delivery and in the restaurant.”

Salma Tandoori

Cuisine: Indian, curry

Rating: It has an average rating of five and half stars, from 526 reviews.

Reviews?

One person said: “Lovely service, lovely food.”

While another wrote: “Great flavours and value for money.”

(Anyone fancy a curry tonight? Picture: PixBay.)

Yummies

Cuisine: Kebab, Pizza

Rating: It has an average rating of five stars, from 740 reviews.

Reviews?

One person said: “Lovely as always.”

While another commented: “Always the best freshly cooked food and happy to accommodate under such strenuous circumstances.”

Jack’s Plaice

Cuisine: Fish and Chips, Kebab

Rating: It has an average rating of five stars from 155 reviews

Reviews?

One person wrote: “Another EXCELLENT takeaway. I don’t usually write reviews but every time we order from Jacks we get amazing service.”

While another commented: “Great hot food.”

Dragon City

Cuisine: Chinese, Oriental, Halal

Rating: It has an average rating of five stars from 1174 reviews.

Reviews?

One person wrote: “Lovely food, delivery on time.”

And another said: “Very tasty food, best Chinese we have had for a long time.”

Mango Express

Cuisine: Indian, Bangladeshi

Rating: It has an average rating of five stars from 256 reviews

Reviews?

One person said: “Great food second time ordering delish.”

While another commented: “Great food, very hot and delivered on time.”

Bombay Grill Indian Restaurant

Cuisine: Indian, Grill, Halal

Rating: It has an average rating of five stars from 902 reviews.

Reviews?

One person wrote: “Delicious food. Please maintain the quality and early service, would definitely order again.”

And another said: “Amazing food and excellent service.”

Sugar Mountain

Cuisine: Desserts, Milkshakes

Rating: It has an average rating of five stars, from 196 reviews.

Reviews?

One person said: “Best fizzy drink thing I've ever tasted and waffles.”

And another commented: “The deserts we ordered where great, well cooked.”

THE BEST TAKEAWAYS STILL DELIVERING IN TORFAEN

Deano’s Pizzeria

Cuisine: Pizza

Rating: It has an average of five and half stars from 728 reviews.

Reviews?

One person said: “Food was amazing. Great customer service skills.”

And another wrote: “Really great food and really appreciated given the circumstances. Would recommend and definitely order again.”

Kaspa’s - Cwmbran

Cuisine: Desserts

Rating: It has an average rating of five stars from 188 reviews.

Reviews?

One person said: “Perfect in every way – thank you.”

And another wrote: “Absolutely perfect.”

Panshee

Cuisine: Indian, Curry

Rating: It has an average rating of five stars from 985 reviews.

Reviews?

One person wrote: “Good food. On time and hot. Excellent service thank you.”

While another said: “Food was hot and it tasted great!”

Koks Wok Chinese Takeaway

Cuisine: Chines, Fish and Chips

Rating: It has an average rating of five stars from 2268 reviews.

Reviews?

One person said: “First time we’ve used Just Eat and the delivery service for Koks Wok. Under the circumstances with covid-19 at its height we couldn’t fault it.”

While another wrote: “Always lovely every time.”

O’ Yes Kebab and Pizza House

Cuisine: Kebab, pizza

Rating: It has an average rating of five stars, from 35 reviews.

Reviews?

One person wrote: “Excellent food great service at these present times would highly recommend.”

While another said: “Food is always good! And drivers always happy, love the food best takeaway.”

(Kebab anyone? Picture: PixBay.)

Elachi

Cuisine: Indian, Bangladeshi, Halal

Rating: It has an average of five stars from 42 reviews.

Reviews?

One person wrote: “Always absolutely gorgeous food, piping hot with friendly service. Would not go anywhere else now.”

And another said: “Taste was fantastic, no grease, spotless containers with fresh piping hot food and friendly service.”

Bombay Grill Indian Restaurant

Cuisine: Indian, Grill, Halal

Rating: It has an average rating of five stars, from 902 reviews.

Reviews?

One person wrote: “Thank you guys, food was lovely and the freebies appreciated.”

And another said: “Amazing food and excellent service.”

Tamarind

Cuisine: Indian, Curry

Rating: It has an average rating of five stars, from 1488 reviews.

Reviews?

One person said: “Considering the amount of deliveries being done at the moment the meal was early and hot.”

And another wrote: “We have been customers for the last four years at the Tamarind, never had a word of complaint always great food and service in these trying times, last night order 5.30pm delivered 7.15 exactly the time we were scheduled to receive.”

The Curry Kitchen

Cuisine: Indian, Curry

Rating: It has an average rating of five stars over 1143 reviews.

Reviews?

One person wrote: “Superb meal, lovely taste, very pleased. Can’t wait to order again!”

And another said: “Fantastic food and great delivery service.”

Kebab King

Cuisine: Kebab, Pizza, Halal

Rating: It has an average rating over four and half stars, from 278 reviews.

Reviews?

One said: “Always quality food from kebab king.”

And another wrote: “Stunning and quick.”

THE BEST TAKEAWAYS STILL DELIVERING IN CHEPSTOW, MONMOUTHSHIRE

Efes BBQ Kebab House

Cuisine: Kebab, Pizza

Rating: It has an average rating of five and half stars from 1078 reviews.

Reviews?

One person wrote: “Awesome service. Tasty food.”

While another said: “Delicious food, quick delivery. Always on time.”

Chepstow Kebab House

Cuisine: Kebab, Halal

Rating: It has an average rating of five and half stars from seven reviews.

Reviews?

One person wrote: “Great kebabs.”

While another said: “Great food as always.”

Sahara Grill House

Cuisine: Grill, Café, Halal

Rating: It has an average rating of five and a half stars from 69 reviews.

Reviews?

One person wrote: “Extremely enjoyable meal.”

While another said: “The first time we have ordered from Sahara and we will definitely be ordering again. The food was delicious.”

Eastern Flavas

Cuisine: Indian

Rating: It has an average rating of five and half stars from 767 reviews.

Reviews?

One person wrote: “The first time we have ordered from Sahara and we will definitely be ordering again. The food was delicious.”

While another said: “Best Indian restaurant in Chepstow good value for money and plenty of food absolute taste sensation.”

Luca’s Pizza

Cuisine: Pizza, Fish and Chips

Rating: It has an average rating of five stars from 74 reviews.

Reviews?

One person wrote:” Food was outstanding, and pizza was really nice. Fantastic service even with what we are going through at the moment.”

Another said: “Amazing, Thank you Jordan and staff for doing what they are doing at this moment in time. Food was delicious and piping hot.”

(Anyone for a pizza? Picture: PixBay.)

O’ Yes New Kebab House & Pizza Time

Cuisine: Pizza, Kebab

Rating: It has an average rating of five stars from 1386 reviews.

Reviews?

One person wrote: “Super fast, super delicious, very nice food also gave extra chicken.”

And another said: “Lovely food as always, tasty and hot. Huge portions and arrived early which happens quite a lot.”

Babylon Gardens

Cuisine: Kebab, Pizza

Rating: It has an average rating of four and a half stars from 14 reviews.

Reviews?

One wrote: “Service with a smile. Piping hot and tasty food, what more do you want?”

THE BEST TAKEAWAYS STILL DELIVERING IN BLAENAU GWENT

Meharj Express

Cuisine: Indian, Curry, Halal

Rating: It has an average rating of five stars from 1353 reviews

Reviews?

One person wrote: “Absolutely amazing meal tonight, first time we have ordered from here.”

Another said: “Another stunning meal, piping hot and really tasty. The only place I will order an Indian from.”

Spice Valley

Cuisine: Indian, Curry

Rating: It has an average rating of five stars from 32 reviews.

Reviews?

One person wrote: “Very nice. Will definitely order again.”

Another said: “This was the first time we tried this restaurant and we was not disappointed. The food arrived early and it was absolutely delicious.”

Bombay Grill Indian Restaurant

Cuisine: Indian, Grill, Halal.

Rating: It has an average rating of five stars from 902 reviews.

(This takeaway is based in Cardiff but delivers to Blaenau Gwent.)

Reviews?

One person wrote: “Excellent food, excellent service.”

While another said: “Thank you guys, food was lovely and the freebies appreciated.”

Piri Pronto

Cuisine: Indian, Portuguese

Rating: It has an average rating of four and half stars from 297 reviews.

(This takeaway is based in Cardiff but delivers to Blaenau Gwent.)

Reviews?

One wrote: “Excellent food.”

And another said: “Food was fabulous, thank you.”

Gourmet House

Cuisine: Chinese, Oriental

Rating: It has an average rating of four and a half stars, from 140 reviews.

Reviews?

And another said: “Fast delivery, food really lovely and piping hot.”

Another wrote: “Quality food, arrived warm enough to eat without need for microwave.”

Cwn Kebab House

Cuisine: Pizza, Kebab

Rating: It has an average rating of four and half stars from 182 reviews.

Reviews?

One person said: “Food was delivered hot and was very tasty will order again, thanks.”

Another wrote: “Great food, great service and was delivered on time definitely going to be a regular.”