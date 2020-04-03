FANCY a takeaway tonight or over the weekend?
If you are going to indulge, you need to make the right choice.
There’s nothing worse than a limp poppadom, cold curry or undercooked pizza.
But by the same token, few things are better than a well-cooked, generously portioned and tasty takeaway.
So, here are the top-rated takeaways in your area that are still open, according the JustEat
We've covered Newport, Caerphilly, Torfaen, Monmouthshire and Blaenau Gwent - so just scroll down to where you're from to see the best takeaways in your area.
The best takeaways still delivering in Newport
Atlantica Snack Bar
Cuisine: Pizzas, burgers, hot dogs, chips.
Rating: It has an average rating of 5 and a half stars, from 161 reviews.
Reviews?
One person wrote: “Wow what lovely food was nice and hot and food was good size.”
Another said: “Best food in Newport. Very fresh and piping hot on delivery.”
Mirchi Indian Takeaway
Cuisine: Indian curry
Rating: It has an average rating of 5 and a half stars, from 171 reviews.
Reviews?
One person wrote: “First time I have ordered from here and won’t be the last. Lovely food.”
While another said: “Great food as always.”
Mahin Spice
Cuisine: Indian curry
Rating: It has an average rating of 5 and half stars, from 257 reviews.
Reviews?
One person wrote: “The most delicious takeaway food we have had in a very long time. It was only 10 minutes late which during this Pandemic is fantastic.”
Another said: “First time we have ordered from Mahin Spice, very impressed. Would definitely place an order again.”
The Frydays
Cuisine: Fish and chips
Rating: It has an average rating of five and half stars, from 1267 reviews.
Reviews?
One person wrote: “Lovely food really hot when delivered.”
While another said: “Outstanding food great service and delivery driver always pleasant thanks guys.”
Zio's Pizza & Grill
Cuisine: Pizza
Rating: It has an average rating of five and a half stars from 814 reviews.
Reviews?
One person wrote: “Food was stunning. Great service.”
While another commented: “Great food and service will definitely use again.”
Spicy Aroma (Rogerstone)
Cuisine: Indian, Bangladeshi
Rating: It has an average rating of five and half stars, from 758 reviews.
Reviews?
One person wrote: “Considering the pressure takeaways are under at the moment the food was on time and hot and very tasty ,can’t ask for more than that.”
While another said: “Absolutely delicious food, will definitely be ordering one again soon thank you.”
Pride of Balti
Cuisine: Indian curry
Rating: It has an average rating of five and a half stars, from 128 reviews
Reviews?
One person wrote: “Delicious food, hot and on time. Definitely order again.”
While another said: “Always excellent service and good food. Reasonable price too.”
Spicy Kitchen
Cuisine: Indian, grill
Rating: It has an average rating of five stars from 62 reviews.
Reviews?
One person wrote: “Lovely dish possibly the best curry I have had in a long time.”
While another said: “Brilliant as always, many thanks.”
A Touch Of Spice
Cuisine: Indian curry
Rating: It has an average rating of five stars from 125 reviews.
Reviews?
One person wrote: “Such amazing food! And what lovely delivery drivers, so friendly and efficient service on a busy night and under difficult circumstances.”
While another commented: “Fabulous meal, thanks for being open and delivering while covid-19 is out there.”
Pizza Perfection
Cuisine: Italian, Pizza
Rating: It has an average rating of five stars, from 1084 reviews.
Reviews?
One person said: “Great food and delivery much quicker than initially stated.”
While another commented: “Lovely pizza.”
- Newport food hygiene results - Cineworld, Costa, Greggs, McDonald's and Wagamama
- Newport takeaways to provide free meals to the vulnerable during coronavirus 'lockdown'
THE BEST TAKEAWAYS STILL DELIVERING IN CAERPHILLY
The Indian Valley Garden
Cuisine: Indian, Bangladeshi
Rating: It has an average rating of five and half stars, from 760 reviews.
Reviews?
One person wrote: “First time ordered from here. Very impressed. Food was exactly as ordered with nothing missing, nice and hot, very tasty and good quality.”
While another commented: “Haven't ordered from here in a while but it did not disappoint. Thank you Valley Garden.”
Fortune House
Cuisine: Chinese
Rating: It has an average rating of five and a half stars, from 13 reviews
Reviews?
One person wrote: “Amazing food! Curry sauce to die for. Really recommend. Food arrived 15 min early. Really happy!”
While another said: “Delightfully tart and bittersweet Cantonese chicken, aromatic satay, beautifully seasoned and spiced special fried rice, and fragrant and effervescent Rio tropical. Consistently punctual. Portion perfection.”
King Balti
Cuisine: Indian, Bangladeshi, Halal
Rating: It has an average rating of five and a half stars, from 69 reviews.
Reviews?
One person wrote: “On time, nice and fresh. Big portions, will definitely use again, thanks.”
While another said: “Food was delicious. Always had lovely food from Balti on home delivery and in the restaurant.”
Salma Tandoori
Cuisine: Indian, curry
Rating: It has an average rating of five and half stars, from 526 reviews.
Reviews?
One person said: “Lovely service, lovely food.”
While another wrote: “Great flavours and value for money.”
(Anyone fancy a curry tonight? Picture: PixBay.)
Yummies
Cuisine: Kebab, Pizza
Rating: It has an average rating of five stars, from 740 reviews.
Reviews?
One person said: “Lovely as always.”
While another commented: “Always the best freshly cooked food and happy to accommodate under such strenuous circumstances.”
Jack’s Plaice
Cuisine: Fish and Chips, Kebab
Rating: It has an average rating of five stars from 155 reviews
Reviews?
One person wrote: “Another EXCELLENT takeaway. I don’t usually write reviews but every time we order from Jacks we get amazing service.”
While another commented: “Great hot food.”
Dragon City
Cuisine: Chinese, Oriental, Halal
Rating: It has an average rating of five stars from 1174 reviews.
Reviews?
One person wrote: “Lovely food, delivery on time.”
And another said: “Very tasty food, best Chinese we have had for a long time.”
Mango Express
Cuisine: Indian, Bangladeshi
Rating: It has an average rating of five stars from 256 reviews
Reviews?
One person said: “Great food second time ordering delish.”
While another commented: “Great food, very hot and delivered on time.”
Bombay Grill Indian Restaurant
Cuisine: Indian, Grill, Halal
Rating: It has an average rating of five stars from 902 reviews.
Reviews?
One person wrote: “Delicious food. Please maintain the quality and early service, would definitely order again.”
And another said: “Amazing food and excellent service.”
Sugar Mountain
Cuisine: Desserts, Milkshakes
Rating: It has an average rating of five stars, from 196 reviews.
Reviews?
One person said: “Best fizzy drink thing I've ever tasted and waffles.”
And another commented: “The deserts we ordered where great, well cooked.”
- McDonald's rumours: Fast-food chain addresses 're-opening posts' on social media
- Coronavirus Wales: Locations of confirmed cases
THE BEST TAKEAWAYS STILL DELIVERING IN TORFAEN
Deano’s Pizzeria
Cuisine: Pizza
Rating: It has an average of five and half stars from 728 reviews.
Reviews?
One person said: “Food was amazing. Great customer service skills.”
And another wrote: “Really great food and really appreciated given the circumstances. Would recommend and definitely order again.”
Kaspa’s - Cwmbran
Cuisine: Desserts
Rating: It has an average rating of five stars from 188 reviews.
Reviews?
One person said: “Perfect in every way – thank you.”
And another wrote: “Absolutely perfect.”
Panshee
Cuisine: Indian, Curry
Rating: It has an average rating of five stars from 985 reviews.
Reviews?
One person wrote: “Good food. On time and hot. Excellent service thank you.”
While another said: “Food was hot and it tasted great!”
Koks Wok Chinese Takeaway
Cuisine: Chines, Fish and Chips
Rating: It has an average rating of five stars from 2268 reviews.
Reviews?
One person said: “First time we’ve used Just Eat and the delivery service for Koks Wok. Under the circumstances with covid-19 at its height we couldn’t fault it.”
While another wrote: “Always lovely every time.”
O’ Yes Kebab and Pizza House
Cuisine: Kebab, pizza
Rating: It has an average rating of five stars, from 35 reviews.
Reviews?
One person wrote: “Excellent food great service at these present times would highly recommend.”
While another said: “Food is always good! And drivers always happy, love the food best takeaway.”
(Kebab anyone? Picture: PixBay.)
Elachi
Cuisine: Indian, Bangladeshi, Halal
Rating: It has an average of five stars from 42 reviews.
Reviews?
One person wrote: “Always absolutely gorgeous food, piping hot with friendly service. Would not go anywhere else now.”
And another said: “Taste was fantastic, no grease, spotless containers with fresh piping hot food and friendly service.”
Bombay Grill Indian Restaurant
Cuisine: Indian, Grill, Halal
Rating: It has an average rating of five stars, from 902 reviews.
Reviews?
One person wrote: “Thank you guys, food was lovely and the freebies appreciated.”
And another said: “Amazing food and excellent service.”
Tamarind
Cuisine: Indian, Curry
Rating: It has an average rating of five stars, from 1488 reviews.
Reviews?
One person said: “Considering the amount of deliveries being done at the moment the meal was early and hot.”
And another wrote: “We have been customers for the last four years at the Tamarind, never had a word of complaint always great food and service in these trying times, last night order 5.30pm delivered 7.15 exactly the time we were scheduled to receive.”
The Curry Kitchen
Cuisine: Indian, Curry
Rating: It has an average rating of five stars over 1143 reviews.
Reviews?
One person wrote: “Superb meal, lovely taste, very pleased. Can’t wait to order again!”
And another said: “Fantastic food and great delivery service.”
Kebab King
Cuisine: Kebab, Pizza, Halal
Rating: It has an average rating over four and half stars, from 278 reviews.
Reviews?
One said: “Always quality food from kebab king.”
And another wrote: “Stunning and quick.”
- Morrisons triple staff bonus amid coronavirus
- Revealed: The most expensive puppies in the UK - full list
THE BEST TAKEAWAYS STILL DELIVERING IN CHEPSTOW, MONMOUTHSHIRE
Efes BBQ Kebab House
Cuisine: Kebab, Pizza
Rating: It has an average rating of five and half stars from 1078 reviews.
Reviews?
One person wrote: “Awesome service. Tasty food.”
While another said: “Delicious food, quick delivery. Always on time.”
Chepstow Kebab House
Cuisine: Kebab, Halal
Rating: It has an average rating of five and half stars from seven reviews.
Reviews?
One person wrote: “Great kebabs.”
While another said: “Great food as always.”
Sahara Grill House
Cuisine: Grill, Café, Halal
Rating: It has an average rating of five and a half stars from 69 reviews.
Reviews?
One person wrote: “Extremely enjoyable meal.”
While another said: “The first time we have ordered from Sahara and we will definitely be ordering again. The food was delicious.”
Eastern Flavas
Cuisine: Indian
Rating: It has an average rating of five and half stars from 767 reviews.
Reviews?
One person wrote: “The first time we have ordered from Sahara and we will definitely be ordering again. The food was delicious.”
While another said: “Best Indian restaurant in Chepstow good value for money and plenty of food absolute taste sensation.”
Luca’s Pizza
Cuisine: Pizza, Fish and Chips
Rating: It has an average rating of five stars from 74 reviews.
Reviews?
One person wrote:” Food was outstanding, and pizza was really nice. Fantastic service even with what we are going through at the moment.”
Another said: “Amazing, Thank you Jordan and staff for doing what they are doing at this moment in time. Food was delicious and piping hot.”
(Anyone for a pizza? Picture: PixBay.)
O’ Yes New Kebab House & Pizza Time
Cuisine: Pizza, Kebab
Rating: It has an average rating of five stars from 1386 reviews.
Reviews?
One person wrote: “Super fast, super delicious, very nice food also gave extra chicken.”
And another said: “Lovely food as always, tasty and hot. Huge portions and arrived early which happens quite a lot.”
Babylon Gardens
Cuisine: Kebab, Pizza
Rating: It has an average rating of four and a half stars from 14 reviews.
Reviews?
One wrote: “Service with a smile. Piping hot and tasty food, what more do you want?”
- Huge fall in pollution levels on the A48 in Chepstow since start of coronavirus lockdown
- Everything you need to know about schools and childcare in Gwent over the Easter holidays
THE BEST TAKEAWAYS STILL DELIVERING IN BLAENAU GWENT
Meharj Express
Cuisine: Indian, Curry, Halal
Rating: It has an average rating of five stars from 1353 reviews
Reviews?
One person wrote: “Absolutely amazing meal tonight, first time we have ordered from here.”
Another said: “Another stunning meal, piping hot and really tasty. The only place I will order an Indian from.”
Spice Valley
Cuisine: Indian, Curry
Rating: It has an average rating of five stars from 32 reviews.
Reviews?
One person wrote: “Very nice. Will definitely order again.”
Another said: “This was the first time we tried this restaurant and we was not disappointed. The food arrived early and it was absolutely delicious.”
Bombay Grill Indian Restaurant
Cuisine: Indian, Grill, Halal.
Rating: It has an average rating of five stars from 902 reviews.
(This takeaway is based in Cardiff but delivers to Blaenau Gwent.)
Reviews?
One person wrote: “Excellent food, excellent service.”
While another said: “Thank you guys, food was lovely and the freebies appreciated.”
Piri Pronto
Cuisine: Indian, Portuguese
Rating: It has an average rating of four and half stars from 297 reviews.
(This takeaway is based in Cardiff but delivers to Blaenau Gwent.)
Reviews?
One wrote: “Excellent food.”
And another said: “Food was fabulous, thank you.”
Gourmet House
Cuisine: Chinese, Oriental
Rating: It has an average rating of four and a half stars, from 140 reviews.
Reviews?
One person wrote:
And another said: “Fast delivery, food really lovely and piping hot.”
Another wrote: “Quality food, arrived warm enough to eat without need for microwave.”
Cwn Kebab House
Cuisine: Pizza, Kebab
Rating: It has an average rating of four and half stars from 182 reviews.
Reviews?
One person said: “Food was delivered hot and was very tasty will order again, thanks.”
Another wrote: “Great food, great service and was delivered on time definitely going to be a regular.”
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment