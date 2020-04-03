POLICE have seized a motorbike after stopping a driver who was flouting lockdown rules.

The driver did not have a licence or insurance for the bike.

The bike was seized in Trevethin, Pontypool.

The social media page Gwent Police Torfaen Officers tweeted that: "Some people are not getting it.

"Your one day activity does not involve riding an uninsured motorbike without a licence."

It comes as a woman was allegedly assaulted after taking a picture of off-road bikers in Caerphilly.

The woman, who was taking her daily exercise by walking in the Mynydd Machen common area near Cwmfelinfach, had stopped to photograph the "illegal activity" when one of the bikers "assaulted her", Gwent Police said.

The woman received minor injuries and is "very shaken" by what happened.

(The motorbike that was seized in Trevethin. Picture: Gwent Poilice.)

What can I do if I see people flouting lockdown rules?

If you see an officer out on patrol, you are asked to first report it to them, Gwent Police said.

“If that is not an option which is available, then go to a social media channel on Facebook and Twitter to report.”

Gwent Police’s deputy chief constable Amanda Blakeman echoed this.

“We are especially interested in groups of youths that are congregating or the sort of flouting where they are really putting others at risk,” she said.

