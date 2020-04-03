PEOPLE lost use of their wifi and landlines after "mindless" criminal damage in Ebbw Vale, Gwent Police say.

The damage, which comes as most of Wales works from home amid an unprecedented lockdown, could have "had huge consequences on the community, especially during the health crisis we are in," said Neil Pigeon, Blaenau Gwent Inspector.

BT phone lines in the Ebbw Vale area appeared to have been deliberately damaged, police said.

The offences are said to have taken place between Tuesday, March 31 and Wednesday, April 1.

Insp. Pigeon added: "Thankfully, the BT lines were fully back up and running after approximately two hours, but officers are investigating and asking anyone with any information to please come forward.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 101 quoting 2000110299. Alternatively, you can direct message their Facebook or Twitter pages, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.