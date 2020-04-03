CAERPHILLY County Borough Council and Gwent Police have issued a joint statement reminding members of the public to be respectful of the countryside and those using it.

The statement comes in response to recent reports of criminal activity at Mynydd Machen in the Sirhowy Valley, including an incident of robbery, the use of off-road vehicles and anti-social behaviour.

Council leader Cllr Philippa Marsden said: “I am deeply saddened to hear accounts of walkers and runners feeling intimidated whilst using our local countryside.

“This is particularly upsetting during this period of national emergency, where our countryside is offering the opportunity for both exercise and solace for many residents.

“These spaces are open for all residents to use but I’d like to remind everyone who uses them to do so with respect for the landscape, the law and other users.”

Aled George is the local Inspector: “Off-road biking is not a legitimate reason for people to be out of their homes at this time. The risk this illegal activity has to other people is significant, we will not tolerate these continued efforts to break the law and will continue to hold operations to target people committing these offences.”

Gwent Police’s Deputy Chief Constable Amanda Blakeman added, “It is important that people realise, even though we are dealing with an unprecedented health crisis, we are still carrying out our daily business - preventing and tackling crime and arresting and prosecuting offenders. This will not stop.

“Those who seek to take advantage of the situation and prey on the vulnerable will be dealt with.

“The majority of our communities are continuing to co-operate and work with us and I’d like to, once again, thank them for that. Rest assured we are doing everything we can to protect our NHS and the safety of our communities.”

Any concerns with anti-social behaviour can be reported to police on 101. In an emergency always dial 999.