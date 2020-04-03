NEWPORT BUS has announced further reductions to its services, which will come into effect from Monday, April 6.

Services will only run Monday to Saturday - with no buses at all on Sunday. Also, the number 60 service to Monmouth will only run Monday-Friday.

The service will only allow 50 per cent of its usual capacity to ensure adequate social distancing. The statement released by the service on Friday morning reads: “We ask customers not to sit together and to refrain from using the seats directly behind the driver.

The bus service says that when reviewing the timetable, it took into account the travelling needs of commuters.

Newport Bus will also carry on with offering free alternative transport to NHS and emergency services personnel who live in Newport and Cwmbran where the bus service times do not suit.

NHS personnel who need to use alternative travel arrangements can get in touch, providing a telephone number, pick up point, place of work and shift times either via email to nhs-support@newporttransport.co.uk or phone on 01633 211 202.

All updates with regards to Newport Bus coronavirus measures are available on their website.

The timetables can be downloaded at www.newportbus.co.uk/journey-planner or on the Traveline Cymru website.