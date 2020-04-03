PATIENTS with coronavirus in Gwent will be given novel drug treatments as part of a new trial aimed at discovering ways to treat the disease.

The Aneurin Bevan University Health Board – which covers Newport, Torfaen, Caerphilly, Blaenau Gwent and Monmouthshire – is taking part in six clinical trials, with three more set to come in the next week.

Patients with covid-19 will be able to take part in the ‘Recovery Trial’.

A low dose steroid, an antiviral and antimalarial drug will be offered to patients, the health board said – with more drugs added in the months ahead.

The three drugs will be offered in a “randomised, controlled way”.

Scientists believe that existing drugs may be helpful in treating the virus, but do not know which may work.

Gwent is currently the worst affected area in Wales, with 766 confirmed cases.

The novel treatment comes under a UK-wide mission - ISARIC – to discover as much as possible about the new drug.

Under the study, blood samples will also be taken from patients admitted with the coronavirus.

(Blood samples will also analysed Picture: PA.)

This is to enable scientists to “look at the genetic makeup of the virus so that we can under more about it,” said Professor Sue Bale OBE, Research and Development Director for Aneurin Bevan University Health Board

Read more: First look at free food boxes being delivered to elderly in Wales during coronavirus lockdown

Read more: Coronavirus in Wales - latest news and updates

Read more: Newport man using own money to drop off care packages to elderly

ISARIC is an Urgent Public Health Research Study aimed at finding out as much about the new virus.

Its purpose is to help scientists understand how covid-19 develops in patients and help determine the risk factors for severe disease, who gets severe symptoms and how patients differ in their responses.

It is hoped that the study will provide vital information on how the virus is spread and which infection control measures are needed.

Patients who take part in the ‘Recovery Trial’ will receive the treatment they need, alongside the novel drug treatments.

The trials are being funded directly by the Welsh Government.