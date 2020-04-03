24 MORE patients have died with coronavirus in Wales, taking the total to 141.

The Aneurin Bevan Health Board - which covers Gwent - saw 102 new confirmed cases, taking the total to 869.

Overall, Wales has seen a rise of 345 cases, with the total now at 2,466.

Public Health Wales also said that over 10,000 tests for the coronavirus have taken place since the start of the outbreak, including more than 1,500 for NHS staff.

Gwent patients will now be offered 'novel drug' treatments as the health board joins a UK-wide mission to help treat the disease.

A low dose steroid, an antiviral and antimalarial drug will be offered to patients, the health board said – with more drugs added in the months ahead.

Elsewhere, Cwm Taf Health Board and Cardiff and Vale Health Board saw the second and third biggest rises, with 87 (329 total) and 86 (613 total) , respectively.

It comes as First Minister Mark Drakeford warned that the next month will be "very difficult".

"The progress of the disease is different in different parts of Wales, so there is no one date we can say will be the peak," he added.

"Every number is a human being, every number has a family."

The First Minister also called for clarity from the UK Government when releasing information.

"It is really important our colleagues in London check whether announcements are UK-wide or just for England.

"Yesterday's 100,000 tests was announced as a UK figure, then an England figure, and now Downing Street is saying it is a UK figure after all.

"It's clarity we are after when making announcements.

"We are providing 1,100 tests a day at the moment. This will rise to 5,000 tests a day by the middle of the month, and we are on our way to providing 9,000 tests a day by the end of April."

(The Welsh Government will provide 5,000 tests a day by the middle of the month. Picture: PA)

Five coronavirus scams to be aware of

1 - Fake cures: These are emails that claim there’s a cure that’s been covered up by various governments. There are a number of variations of this email. But it’s likely to ask you to click a link to receive more information about the cure. Do not click on this link as it’ll take you to a webpage that captures your bank login information.

2 - WHO impersonation emails: Scammers are sending out emails that look like they come from trusted organisations, like the World Health Organisation (WHO). An attachment in the email claims to provide safety measures to combat coronavirus but opening it actually infects your device with malware that monitors your online activity and captures your information.

3 - Coronavirus tax refund: Criminals are bombarding mailboxes with emails saying you’re entitled to a tax refund due to coronavirus – but it’s a trick. HMRC will never contact you by email to discuss tax refunds, so don’t click or respond. Report emails like this to phishing@HMRC.gov.uk

4 - Purchase scams: Watch out for emails, ads, posts, texts or phone calls advertising anything to do with coronavirus – whether it’s for facemasks, vaccines or access to testing kits – any deals that look too good to be true usually are. Some emails claim to be from the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or the World Health Organization (WHO) and request Bitcoin payments. You’ll be told that you’re donating towards a cure or paying for essential coronavirus information. These approaches are very likely to be a scammer trying to get their hands on your money or personal details.

5 - Offers to make quick money: There has been a huge increase in criminals trying to lure people into becoming money mules through ‘get rich quick’ job offers during these uncertain times. If a job ad looks too good to be true – it probably is. The personal consequences of allowing criminals to pay money through your account can be life-changing. Reject any offers of cash to let someone else use your bank account, it’s simply not worth it!