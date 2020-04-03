THIEVES made off with a disc cutter after two Torfaen Council vans were broken into on Wednesday night.

On Wednesday, April 1, two of the council's transit vans were broken into at the Ty Blaen depot at around 11.38pm.

A Stihl disc cutter was taken.

"We believe the thieves were two males," said a council spokeswoman. "If you have any information about this theft, or see anyone trying to sell a similar item, please get in touch with Gwent Police on 111 quoting crime reference number 2000111166.

"Given the current climate, walking in to find vehicles damaged and tools stolen is quite frankly demoralising.

(Thieves broke in to Torfaen Council's Ty Blaen depot, making off with a Disc Cutter from one of the vans. Picture: Torfaen Council)

"Council employees are working exceptionally hard to keep front line service running, and thieves stealing equipment we need to do our work is just not helping.

"We have recently updated our CCTV at our Ty Blaen depot and have shared our footage with the police, so we hopeful that the thieves will be caught and prosecuted."