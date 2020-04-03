CONTENTIOUS plans to open a shisha lounge and coffee shop in the Shaftsbury area of Newport have been rejected amid fears it could increase “already high levels” of crime.

The scheme proposed converting an empty property in Malpas Road – most recently used by Spartan Motor Factors – with a coffee shop on the ground floor and a shisha lounge within a covered structure at the back of the site.

Under the plans the shisha lounge would have opened from 3.30pm to 10:30pm Monday to Thursday, and 3.30pm to 11.30pm on Friday and Saturday, with the coffee shop open from 9am.

Skylight roof windows were also proposed, to meet regulations requiring shisha lounges to have 50 per cent of the roof ventilated.

In a supporting statement, the applicant said the scheme would create jobs and “create a place for Middle Easterns to spend their time as they can not go to the pubs because of their religious (sic).”

But the plans were met with 32 objections from residents in the area, as well as from ward councillors Paul Cockeram and Herbie Thomas.

Gwent Police objected with “serious concerns” over the impact on increasing levels of violence, anti-social behaviour, noise and parking issues in the area.

“The area is mostly residential and the potential impact of parking issues, noise and nuisance on residents is not acceptable considering the already high levels of anti-social behaviour and violent crime committed in the area, currently accounting for 50 per cent of police recorded crime,” the force’s objection said.

“This type of business and issues arising are also likely to impact significantly on police resources having to deal with these additional incidents of crime.”

Neighbours raised concerns over the health implications from consumption of shisha, as well as over noise and ‘disturbance.’

Worries the “late night use” would increase anti-social behaviour issues and concerns over parking were also raised.

The scheme proposed improving sound insulation, but planning officers said the nature of the use meant it was “still likely to disturb people in an area with a number of residential properties close by.”

A planning report concluded the proposal would “have a detrimental impact upon residential amenity by reason of fear of crime, noise and disturbance caused by customers congregating, talking and socialising within the structure at the rear of the property which is proposed to be opened for ventilation requirements.”

A decision notice refusing the plans was issued on Thursday, April 2.