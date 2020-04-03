THIS is your first look at how a major new development at a former steelworks in Newport could look.

An artist's impression of how the development may look. Picture: Powell Dobson Architects/The Urbanists

Outline planning permission for up to 529 homes, as well as 24 assisted living units, a primary school and pub or restaurant, on the former Whiteheads site off Mendalgief Road in Pill was approved in 2017.

And now a reserved matters application – which gives details such as the layout and design of homes – has been given the go-ahead by Newport City Council.

The application shows the site is planned to consist of 471 homes - half which will be affordable housing.

The site was occupied by a steelworks from the 1920s until 2005, and more recently it was used as parking for the nearby Royal Gwent Hospital.

Planning consultants, The Urbanists, said it is ‘delighted’ to have secured permission for the development on behalf of developers Tirion Homes and Lovell Homes.

“The development shall provide 50 per cent affordable homes and is a key residential development for Newport,” a spokesman said.

“The permission marks a further milestone in the creation of a new community with an excellent sense of place.”

A mixture of houses and apartments are planned as part of the development.

An eco park, tree boulevard and series of open spaces are also proposed to create “a pleasant environment for future residents.”

The majority of the development will be two or two-and-a-half storey which is said to complement the surrounding area, with a ‘high quality’ design of housing promised.

A pedestrian and cycle link is proposed to the edge of the development, while three main access points from Mendalgief Road are also planned.

Access into the site will also be improved with an upgrade of Mendalgief Road.

Three- and four-storey apartments next to the Colicolor manufacturing site will also form part of the development.

A decision notice granting approval for the plans was issued by Newport council on Tuesday, March 17.