A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

KIERAN CHRISTOPHER DAVIES, 33, of Watch House Parade, Newport, was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for six months, after he admitted the “nasty offence” of stealing a child’s mountain bike worth £750 last summer.

He was also ordered to pay £200 compensation.

The sentence was suspended due to the "age of the offence" and the fact that he had “received numerous terms of imprisonment since”.

MARK ROGER SHAW, 30, of Waltwood Road, Llanmartin, Newport, was fined £220 after he pleaded guilty to speeding at 70mph in a 60mph zone on the M4.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge and his licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

GURBACHAN SINGH SOHANPAL, 69, of Gerbera Drive, Rogerstone, Newport, was fined £440 after he admitted speeding at 73mph in a 50mph zone on the A467.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £44 surcharge and his licence was endorsed with five penalty points.

SIMON WILLIAM VAN OS, 51, of Gabalfa Avenue, Gabalfa, Cardiff, was fined £440 after he admitted speeding at 71mph in a 50mph zone on the A467.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £44 surcharge and his licence was endorsed with five penalty points.

JAMES ROY POWELL, 32, of Beech Close, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, was fined £660 after he pleaded guilty to failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge and his licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

SUZETTE PRATTEN, 61, of Erw Bant, Llangynidr, Crickhowell, was fined £220 after she admitted speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone.

She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge and her licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

MOHAMMED LATIF SHAFI, 51, of Keene Street, Newport, was banned from driving for six months after he pleaded guilty to driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

He was fined £375 and also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £37 surcharge.