COMMUNITY groups across Gwent have been awarded more than £1 million pounds from the National Lottery.

In total £1,242,453 has been handed out to 95 communities across Wales by the National Lottery Community Fund.

The organisations from Gwent which have been included in the countrywide grant are as follows.

Newport:

Age Alive in Newport will receive £9,850 to deliver a series of activities for older people, including singing, pilates, zumba, creative writing sessions, mindfulness sessions and educational trips.

MORE NEWS:

£10,000 will go to Ann’s Community Kitchen CIC in Newport to provide Chinese cooking lessons for elderly people.

Gwyl Newydd in Newport will host a series of activities, in order to bring different communities together and to build strong relationships - £10,000

Kidcare 4 U in Newport will receive £9,994 to continue their Saturday Club for children from deprived families and deliver new support to families who have language barriers.

Ludek Polish Community Group in Newport will use £10,000 from the grant to hold a festival celebrating Polish culture.

£8,000 will go to Maindee Festival Association in Newport to deliver crafting sessions for local people of all ages to work together, making floral arrangements from plastic waste that will be displayed the 2020 Maindee Festival in July.

Newport Unit 251 of the Sea Cadet Corps in Newport will receive £9,786 to make improvements to their building by installing a new emergency exit with a disabled access ramp.

Torfaen:

Gateway Credit Union Ltd in Torfaen and Monmouthshire will provide financial advice and assistance through taster sessions thanks to £9,550 of funding.

Torfaen Family Play in Cwmbran will receive £9,700 to provide free play sessions for pre-school children, and help their primary carers reduce loneliness and social isolation.

Blaenau Gwent:

ProMo Cymru will deliver a series of environmental sessions at the EVI in Ebbw Vale. £10,000 will fund venue hire, training costs and volunteer expenses.

Caerphilly: