THE UNIVERSITY of South Wales has been recognised for its commitment to creating a welcoming culture for people seeking sanctuary within its campuses and the wider community.

It has become only the second higher education institution in Wales to be awarded University of Sanctuary status.

The Universities of Sanctuary scheme was established in 2017 by City of Sanctuary, a national charity which works to provide places of safety for all.

The aim of the scheme is to inspire and support universities to adopt a culture and practice of welcome within their own institutions, in their wider communities, and across the UK Higher Education sector.

As part of the awarding process, a team from the Universities of Sanctuary committee spent a day talking to some of USW’s refugee students, undergraduate 'teachers of English to speakers of other languages' students, staff who work on the USW Sanctuary scheme and members of the Equality and Diversity group.

USW joins 14 other recognised Universities of Sanctuary in the UK.

USW’s University of Sanctuary status supports the Welsh Government’s Nation of Sanctuary – Refugee and Asylum Seeker Plan.

The plan sets out a range of targeted and culturally-appropriate support for asylum seekers and refugees, including mental health services, interventions to mitigate the risk of refugees and asylum seekers becoming destitute, actions to prevent vulnerable people from being exploited, and safeguarding, particularly for unaccompanied asylum-seeking children.

Dr Mike Chick, USW’s first refugee champion, manages and advises on the support that refugees can get from the University.

“Over the past few years we have helped so many asylum seekers, many of whom have escaped war and persecution and are now desperate to contribute to a society that is offering them safety from harm,” he said.

“Being recognised as a University of Sanctuary is a significant achievement for USW and a proud moment for all of our staff and students. In welcoming and supporting sanctuary seekers, we recognise the incredible contribution they make to both the University and to our communities.”

Professor Julie Lydon, vice-chancellor of USW, added: “As the needs of refugees are constantly changing, our status as a University of Sanctuary will be an evolving position, and I’m very proud of the work that colleagues across the University do to provide a welcome to all of our students, however they find their way into the USW family.”