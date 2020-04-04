A GWENT man was jailed after he carried out a “serious unprovoked attack” at a petrol station in England.

Frances Doherty, 36, of Herbert Walk, Newport, was locked up for seven weeks for an assault against his two victims last September.

Newport Magistrates’ Court heard how he attacked a man and a woman at the Total Garage in Winslow, Buckinghamshire.

MORE NEWS

Doherty admitted two counts of assault by beating and one of failing to surrender.

The court was told he was jailed because “the offences were so serious and were aggravated by the defendant's previous record”.

Last month, Gwent Police appealed to the public for help to find Doherty when he was on the run for breaching the terms of his licence.

That was following a nine-month prison sentence for driving while disqualified, imposed by a judge at Aylesbury Crown Court.

He must also pay £150 in compensation to his victims upon his release from custody.