METALCORE band Shvpes have included Newport's LePub on their 20-date UK tour for November.

The band - which features Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson's son Griffin - will be at LePub on Saturday, November 21, one of the last dates of their biggest UK headline tour.

Shvpes formed in 2009 under the name Cytota and changed their name in 2015 to the current moniker.

MORE NEWS:

They have released two albums and one EP to date and have toured with the likes of Bullet For My Valentine, Nothing More, Of Mice & Men, Crown The Empire, We Came As Romans, Trivium, Fightstar and many more across the UK, Europe and USA. They have also performed at Download, Slam Dunk and HellFest Festivals.

Tickets for the tour are available at https://www.shvpes.com/tour