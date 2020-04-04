PLANS to transform an empty warehouse in Newport into a film studio for a new television drama have been given the green light.

Urban Myth Films, whose productions include BBC One’s Atlantis – previously filmed in Chepstow – have been granted planning permission to use the former Atlas Elektronik UK warehouse at Queensway Meadows industrial estate as a film set for a new production.

Council planners welcomed the scheme, describing the benefits of bringing an empty site back into use and creating jobs as of “significant merit.”

A significant number of jobs will be created, with around 150 people employed at the site during day-to-day operations.

The drama will be a new eight-part television series called Extinction, which has been commissioned by Sky One, and is described as “an exciting, contemporary timeline drama.”

Up to 200 people could be on the site during peak filming days, with two crews, actors and extras.

“It is intended that the new unit will be the base for two productions, running simultaneously and the workforce based at the site will therefore include the production teams, art departments, caterers, costume and makeup team, and the camera and sound crews, alongside the principal casts and supporting artists,” a design and access statement says.

The production company, set up by producers Johnny Capps and Julian Murphy and BAFTA award-winning writer Howard Overman, are also using the former Carlsberg UK industrial warehouse on Queensway Meadows as a film set.

Other Urban Myth Films productions include Crazyhead, which streamed on Netflix, and most recently A Confession, starring Martin Freeman.

The latest project will see existing office space used by the production office and art department, while the warehouse will be for production and prop and costume storage.

There will be no external changes to the warehouse, which can revert to its former use in the future.

Parking will be provided to the side and front of the unit, where there are a total of 273 spaces.

A shuttle bus which runs between Newport railway station and the company’s other film base will be extended to the new unit.

The warehouse has been vacant since 2014/2015, with its only use being as storage space.

A decision notice granting permission for the scheme was issued on Wednesday, April 1.