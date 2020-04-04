A MUM from Cwmbran treated her NHS worker daughter to a slap-up meal - in her front garden to stick to social distancing.

Hard-working paramedic Amy Carpenter, 31, loves her home-cooked dinner every week with her chef mum Linda.

But Amy has not been able to go inside her mum's house due to coronavirus guidelines.

Amy Carpenter enjoying her meal in her mum's garden. Picture: Wales News Service

Quick-thinking mum Linda, 61, decided to treat her daughter to social distance dining - by setting up a table and chairs in her front garden covered in a tablecloth.

Drivers beeped their horns as they passed the heartwarming scene in Cwmbran, before Amy started a night shift.

Amy said: “Every Wednesday my mum invites us all over for cooked dinner, but she hasn’t been able to do that. I told her that I’m struggling not eating proper meals."

NHS worker Amy said her mum and sister Louise made a big batch of food for her colleagues in Almondsbury, Bristol.

And she was met with the table and chairs when she went to pick up the food.

Amy Carpenter. Picture: Wales News Service

Amy said: “I popped there to collect the meals, following all the social-distancing rules, and they had set up a table with tablecloth and cutlery in the front garden.

"It looks like wine in the photo, but it’s squash.

“My mum is a chef at Greenmeadow Golf Club, she asked me do I want chilli, cottage pie or mash. I said: ‘Just put it all on a plate.’

“I was in my uniform and so many cars beeped as they drove passed. The support from the public is overwhelming.

"Our table at the station is like we have been out doing ‘trick or treat’, it’s packed with sweets, chocolate and fizzy pop.

“I appreciate it so much, but it was lovely to have a proper meal."

Food made by Amy Carpenter's mum Linda. Picture: Wales News Service

Amy lives with her 101-year-old grandmother and has spent three weeks in her bedroom with a microwave, kettle and fridge between shifts.

Her two sons, aged ten and seven, are living with family as she can’t risk them being in the house.

Amy added: “I’m trying to get this message out there, follow the government advice and stay in, I just want to see my kids, and I can’t until this is all over.”