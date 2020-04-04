UP TO 58 per cent of people in Wales want the government to request an extension to Brexit in light of the current pandemic, according to research conducted by cross-party campaign group Best for Britain and HOPE not hate.

The survey concluded that two-thirds of people across the UK want the government to request an extension to the transition period to focus on pressing coronavirus matters.

Sixty-four per cent said they agreed with the statement: “The government should request an extension to the transition period in order to focus properly on the Coronavirus.”

The news comes after the SNP and the Welsh Government called for the UK Government to delay the transition period last month.

The UK government said its priority was to "slow the spread" of the coronavirus, but it remained "fully committed" to the Brexit negotiations.

Thirty-six per cent agreed with the statement: “The Brexit transition period must end on December 31 whether a deal has been fixed or not.”

While this was broken down into predictable support from those who voted for Labour (84 per cent) and the Lib Dems (83 per cent) at the last election, the first statement was also supported by nearly half of those who voted Conservative (44 per cent) and a fifth of Brexit Party voters (19 per cent).

An extension was supported by more than 50 per cent of people across all age groups, with 18 to 24 year olds the most supportive (78 per cent) and 65 or above the least supportive (52 per cent).

Best for Britain chief executive Naomi Smith said: “It’s simply not reasonable to expect we will have tied up negotiations with the EU by the end of the year while dealing with a warlike emergency. Nor is it desirable.

“This is the certainly the case in Wales, where a majority support an extension, which has also been called for by the Welsh Government."

Welsh Labour MP Jo Stevens said: "The people of Wales aren't worried about securing a Brexit trade deal given the entire economy is being shut down. Businesses and communities just want the certainty of knowing the terms on which they will be trading in a year's time.

"The UK government must focus on the job at hand. Until further notice, that job is dealing with the coronavirus outbreak, not Brexit."

The same poll also found that 65 per cent of Brits want the government to seek membership of the EU Early Warning and Response System for medical emergencies, after it emerged earlier this month that the Department for Health had been unsuccessful in lobbying to remain a member.