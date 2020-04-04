RESIDENTS have rated these Caerphilly care homes as two of the best in Wales.

Abermill care home located on Thomas Street in Abertridwr and Trafalgar Park care home located on Heol Islwyn in Nelson - both run by HC-One - have been chosen by residents and their families as two of the top 20 care homes in Wales.

There are 1,036 homes in Wales, with the top 20 receiving an award from carehome.co.uk. The award is based on reviews of the care home written by their residents, as well as their friends and relatives.

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of carehome.co.uk, said: “We now have over 150,000 reviews of care homes on carehome.co.uk so we are able to give people a real insight in what a care home and its staff are like.

(The outside of Abermill care home)

“Our reviews reveal the quality of their activities, nutrition and hydration as well as if the care home is value for money and the standard of their facilities.

“Choosing a care home can be time consuming and daunting so we hope our awards which are given to the highest rated homes will help make the search easier.

“Reviews of Abermill and Tradalgar Park show both care homes provide a high standard of care and we would like to congratulate them on being a top 20 care home in Wales.

“It is such a big achievement to be named as a top-rated care home by the residents receiving the care as well as their family and friends”.

Ruth Yates, managing director of HC-One said: “Congratulations to all of the team at both Abermill and Trafalgar Park. This amazing achievement really shows the incredible work that the homes put in to providing the kind care and support residents receive every day."