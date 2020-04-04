LIVE: Keir Starmer announced as the new Labour leader

South Wales Argus
Keir Starmer announced as the new Labour leader

By Tom Moody

Last updated:

    Sir Keir Starmer has been announced as the new Labour leader.
  • You can follow the results and get reaction to the announcement here.

