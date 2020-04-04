THE new £350m Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran is set open at the end of this month - a year early - in a bid to help fight the coronavirus.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said that it will, "by and large" treat patients who are "recovering", rather than those in need of urgent care.

"There will be people recovering from coronavirus who are no longer infectious, and people recovering from other conditions too."

Here's a glimpse inside the new hospital, with the photos taken from a media day in October.

Mr Drakeford said that patients from England will also be treated in Wales, and vice versa.

"It's people who matter, not borders," he said.

The opening of the hospital has been described by the health board as "partial and temporary", with around 350 extra beds made available.

"The challenges facing our health board and the NHS in Wales due to Coronavirus COVID-19 is unprecedented," reads a health board statement.

An extra £10m has been approved by health minister Vaughan Gething to speed up construction.

He said: “We are doing everything possible in Wales to increase the capacity of our NHS in these exceptional circumstances."

Health board deputy chief executive Glyn Jones said: “We welcome the support from Welsh Government and Laing O’Rourke in enabling us to make earlier use of the new hospital, which will be an important part of our local plans in responding to the Coronavirus outbreak”.

Gwent is the worst-affected area in Wales with 869 confirmed cases.

And the Royal Gwent in Newport, has breached its critical care capacity.

