A NEWPORT great great grandmother celebrated her 100th birthday in London on Saturday.

Margaret Phyllis Mohammed was born to Johanna and Patrick Givvons on April 4, 1920.

Ms Mohammed celebrated with her daughter Katra Barrett, who she has lived with since she was 82.

"We have just been having a family day like everyone else," said Mrs Barrett. "We will be going for a walk and we'll cook a nice meal.

"She's in good spirits."

Ms Mohammed had been due to celebrate with her whole family at Pill Harriers.

“She went to Holy Cross School and remembers the workhouses and children going to school without shoes,” said granddaughter Renate Paetel.

“Even though there was a lot of poverty, there was a great sense of community and whatever little they had, they’d get together on a Saturday night for a party where they would all stand around a piano and sing songs.”

(Margaret Phyllis Mohammed with her mother Johanna, sisters Marjorie and Rita and brother Trevor. Picture: Renate Paetel.)

Ms Mohammed worked in a factory, and at 15 she was called into service in Ilfracombe.

“When she came back she took up dancing with Madam Wall and even danced in London,” said Miss Paetel. “She loved dancing.

“Pill was the place to live when Phyllis was growing up there.

“She remembers beautiful shops and Newport thriving, with lots of work available in the steelworks and the docks.

(Margaret Phyllis Mohammed loved to dance, and even danced in London. Picture: Renate Paetel.)

“Phyllis grew up among many different nationalities and that enriched her daily life.

“She remembers the Italian community bringing their delicious ice-cream, delicatessens, and cafes that would give Starbucks and Costa a run for their money.

“It was all about community in those days.”

Ms Mohammed’s daughter Jeannette was born in 1944, and her son Anthony was born in 1950, followed by daughters Katra in 1957 and Ahmina in 1959.

During this time, she ran a Boarding House on Commercial Road in Pill. She later worked at various jobs including at Whiteheads and in her later years she worked in the kitchens at Ascot, Newbury, Epsom, Sandown and Kempton Park race courses until she was nearly 80 years old.

(Margaret Phyllis Mohammed celebrated her 100th birthday in London with her daughter Katra. Picture: Renate Paetel.)

“She still continues to live a very full life,” said Miss Paetel. “Katra looks after her amazingly and treats her like a Queen.

“She’s taken her to many parts of the world and before social isolation, they would always be out somewhere and she would go to a day centre three days a week where she has lots of friends.”

Ms Mohammed has seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and nine great great grandchildren.