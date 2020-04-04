A FURTHER 387 people have tested positive for coronavirus, and 13 more patients in Wales have died as a result of the disease.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 2,853, although Public Health Wales warned the true number of cases is likely to be higher.

87 of the new cases were in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board region, bringing the total number of cases in Gwent to 956.

Dr Chris Williams, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, confirmed the death toll in Wales has now risen to 154.

“Public Health Wales has conducted more than 13,000 tests for Novel Coronavirus on more than 11,000 individuals since the start of this outbreak," he said.

“Following publication of a new Chinese study which shows smokers with COVID-19 are 14 times more likely to develop severe disease, we encourage all smokers that want to stop to use NHS Wales’ free Help Me Quit stop smoking advice and phone support service. Search ‘Help Me Quit’ or call 0800 085 2219 to get started.

“Novel Coronavirus is now circulating in every part of Wales. The single most important action we can all take in fighting Coronavirus is to stay at home in order to protect the NHS, and save lives.

“We know that staying at home can be hard, and we want to thank each and every person across Wales for doing their bit to help slow the spread of the virus.

“Members of the public must adhere to social distancing rules about staying at home, and away from others, introduced by the UK and Welsh Government.

“People no longer need to contact NHS 111 if they think they may have contracted Novel Coronavirus. Information about the symptoms to look out for is available on the Public Health Wales website, or members of the public can use the NHS Wales symptom checker.

“Anyone with a suspected coronavirus illness should not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital. They should only contact NHS 111 if they feel they cannot cope with their symptoms at home, their condition gets worse, or their symptoms do not get better after seven days.

“Only call 999 if you are experiencing a life-threatening emergency, do not call 999 just because you are on hold to 111. We appreciate that 111 lines are busy, but you will get through after a wait.

“The public play a very important role in slowing the spread of infection. By strictly following the latest measures, you will protect yourself, protect the most vulnerable and help to reduce the pressure on NHS Wales and minimise the impact of the virus.”