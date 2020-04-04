THE WELSH Government has pledged £200,000 to fund specialist services supporting survivors of domestic violence and abuse during the coronavirus pandemic.

Domestic abuse charities have warned crisis situations can result in an increase in incidents of domestic violence and the home may not always be a place of safety.

People could be at a higher risk of abuse, violence and psychological torment while they are self-isolating and while the stay-at-home rules are in place to reduce the virus from spreading. It may also be more difficult for victims to escape or seek support.

The funding will help provide refuges and support services with beds and mattresses for survivors in refuges, white goods, indoor and outdoor play equipment to mitigate the issue of school closures and social distancing, IT equipment for children, young people and adults who have to study at home during isolation or to enable staff to keep in touch with victims and survivors, and soap and hand sanitiser.

Deputy Minister and Chief Whip Jane Hutt, said: “The Welsh Government is determined to tackle the scourge of violence against women, domestic abuse and sexual violence, especially during this very difficult time.

“I am urging communities across Wales to look out for each other. These are scary times for all of us, but those at risk of abuse could be hanging on to by a thread.

“The Welsh Government will continue to work closely with Welsh Women’s Aid, specialist domestic abuse and sexual violence services, communities, local authorities and health boards to protect victims and survivors and to prevent domestic abuse and sexual violence.

“We welcome the support of regional authorities and communities to help us achieve this.”

In December, the Welsh Government announced funding to tackle violence against women, domestic abuse and sexual violence - £1.2m was dedicated to helping Welsh Women’s Aid and regional domestic abuse services to keep survivors safe, and to provide for needs which can’t be met by refuges.

If you or someone you know is suffering physical or emotional abuse at the hands of a partner, here are a number of ways to get help: