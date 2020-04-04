POLICE are appealing for the public’s help after three vans were broken into and power tools worth several thousand pounds stolen.

The thief targeted the vehicles – all Ford Transit vans – in Llanbradach, near Caerphilly in the early hours of Monday, March 23.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “We would are also looking to identify the person in this CCTV image as officers would like to speak to him in relation to the offences.”

MORE NEWS

A van on Glenview Terrace was stolen and abandoned at the nearby Dyffyrn Industrial Estate with several power tools pinched.

Two more vehicles in Wingfield Crescent and High Street were also broken into and tools stolen.

The total value of the items taken in all three thefts is around £6,000.

Detectives are investigating and are asking anyone with any information to contact Gwent Police on 101.

Alternatively, you can direct message the Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter pages or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.