A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

LUTHER MANLEY RYAN, 29, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 28 days after he admitted stealing T-shirts from Newport’s Sports Direct.

He was also ordered to pay a £122 surcharge.

AARON JOHN ASHWOOD, 21, of Ogmore Crescent, Bettws, Newport, was jailed for seven days for possessing cannabis and ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

ROBERT ALLSOPP, 35, of Glasfryn, Blackwood, was fined £450 after he admitted speeding at 82mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge and his licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

IONEL-CORNEL BALAN, 20, of Mead Lane, Northville, Cwmbran, was fined £660 after he admitted driving with no insurance.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge and his licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

TANYA MARIE CAHILL, 54, of Coronation Road, Blackwood, was fined £100 after she admitted speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport.

She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge and her licence was endorsed with three penalty points

LEIGHTON JAMES DAVISON, 43, of Llanarth Street, Brynawel, Wattsville, was fined £100 after he admitted speeding at 70mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge and his licence was endorsed with four penalty points.

MARTIN GRAHAM WEBB, 69, of St Mary Street, Risca, was fined £129 after he admitted speeding at 69mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge and his licence was endorsed with four penalty points.

ANDREW LEIGH DIMMICK, 37, of Bryn Carno, Rhymney, was fined £40 for not wearing a seatbelt.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.