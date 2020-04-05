TORFAEN Museum may have closed to the public, but there is still plenty of work going on researching the history of the area.

During this time of lockdown, the museum is looking for people who went to school in Torfaen to share their memories for its archives.

The museum staff are looking to hear from people who went to school in Torfaen, people who are still at school in the borough, and people who were or are teachers at a Torfaen school.

READ MORE:

Deborah-Anne Wildgust, curator at the museum, said: “Whilst we have more time on our hands due to staying at home, the museum’s Honorary Librarian would like you to note down your school memories from this year, last year, 10, 20 or 40+ years ago.

“Whatever your age, why not spend some time this weekend to look through any photographs of your schooldays and write down your experiences of school life in your time?”

(A class at Church School in Blaenavon in 1960. Picture: Torfaen Museum.)

Here are some of the questions the Torfaen Museum Trust are hoping you can answer:

Where did you go to school?

What was the building like? Big? Small? Scary?

How many teachers were there and what were they like? Who were your form teachers and were they strict or fun and did you like them?

How many pupils did the school have and who of those were your friends?

Where did you and your friends live and how did you travel to school?

Who were the naughtiest, loudest or most generous classmates?

Did you have memorable school trips, school lessons or experiences?

Did you hate or love your schooldays?

If you would like to take part in archiving your school experiences, spend some time writing down or just make notes about your school days.

These can be emailed to the museum via TorfaenMuseum@outlook.com or posted to Amgueddfa Torfaen Museum, Park Buildings, Pontypool, NP4 6JH.

Alternatively, you can bring them in when the museum has re-opened.

(The Old Abersychan Grammar School. Picture: Torfaen Museum.)

Please mark them for the attention of Mrs Williams.

To accompany your school memories, the museum is also looking for any photographs for its archives.

If you have any pictures to go with your memories, emailed a jpgs, or copies in the post, or staff can make scanned copies when the museum re-opens.

All these memories will be lodged in the Museum Trust local studies library and archive.