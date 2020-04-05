A WOMAN who came to Gwent from Devon to go on a shoplifting spree has been jailed after being caught red-handed stealing perfume and clothes.

Ria Moore, 39, from Exeter, was arrested after she targeted two shops in Newport city centre last month.

She pinched perfume worth more than £445.50 from Debenhams in Friars Walk Shopping Centre and clothes worth £43.20 from Primark on Commercial Street.

At Newport Magistrates’ Court, Moore admitted two counts of theft and being in breach of a community order.

She committed the offences on March 20, just before the coronavirus lockdown.

The community order was imposed for several shoplifting offences throughout Devon and Cornwall and included the thefts of a Ted Baker jacket and Calvin Klein underpants.

Newport magistrates jailed her because “the defendant shows an utter failure to engage with the Probation Service” and there were “a significant number offences over a long period of time” in which shops were targeted.

Moore, of Redhill Close, was jailed for 34 weeks and was ordered to pay a £122 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

No order for compensation was made because all the stolen goods were recovered.