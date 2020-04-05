A POTTY gran from Caerphilly beat the lockdown rush for toilet paper with her collection of 60 comedy loo rolls - and has vowed never to use them.

Jean Edmunds, 70, believes she has Britain's biggest collection of novelty loo rolls after spending more than 20 years building up her bog standard haul.

Her small bathroom is packed with the patterned paper - including crosswords, Brexit and Donald Trump.

Jean Edmunds. Picture: Wales News Service

Some of Jean Edmunds' collection. Picture: Wales News Service

NHS worker Ms Edmunds, from Caerphilly started collecting when she was given a roll made out of fake $10 notes.

She also has a vast collection of more than 350 potties and goessunders - including one with Adolf Hitler's face.

Some of Jean Edmunds' collection. Picture: Wales News Service

Some of Jean Edmunds' collection. Picture: Wales News Service

The coronavirus outbreak saw panicking shoppers clamour for loo roll and leaving shop shelves bare.

But she insists they are not for people to use during the coronavirus lockdown.

Some of Jean Edmunds' collection. Picture: Wales News Service

Some of Jean Edmunds' collection. Picture: Wales News Service

"I have had requests from friends for my rolls but I recommend the newspaper cut into squares and hung with string," she said.

"Some are now wrapped in cling film as, believe it or not, some person's actually used the novelty toilet rolls.

Some of Jean Edmunds' collection. Picture: Wales News Service

Some of Jean Edmunds' collection. Picture: Wales News Service

"I can understand using the ones with Trump's face on and same with Hitler's face in my potties - but a little small for a comfortable wee."

Jean says she started the collecting the potties for plants and the loo roll because "the toilet needs to be interesting".

Some of Jean Edmunds' collection. Picture: Wales News Service

Some of Jean Edmunds' collection. Picture: Wales News Service

She added: "I always like to be different, especially when you get to my age, not wanting to be a stereotypical old woman.

"Some of my friends had beautiful homes but could be lifted from any showroom. I wanted to be cosy, comfortable and have something to look at.

Some of Jean Edmunds' collection. Picture: Wales News Service

Some of Jean Edmunds' collection. Picture: Wales News Service

"I started collecting potties for plants and kept finding beautiful ones so started collecting - I now have 350 of all sizes around my home.

"The toilet needed to be interesting too so humorous toilet rolls and holders adorn my toilet walls.

Some of Jean Edmunds' collection. Picture: Wales News Service

Some of Jean Edmunds' collection. Picture: Wales News Service

"I have about 60 comic loo rolls. My favourite changes, the latest being Trump and Brexit to clean up the mess as the label says."