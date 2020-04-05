A NEWPORT restaurant is spearheading a campaign to give something back to the health workers keeping us all safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Pod in Clarence Place has launched their 'Buy an NHS Hero Dinner' initiative to help raise funds to provide meals for frontline staff.

"We want to create and deliver healthy, nutritious meals to our NHS heroes and give them one less thing to think about during these testing times," said owner Paul Young.

"Our fundraising is going well.

MORE NEWS:

Tomas Kosler, of the Pod

Meals provided for NHS staff

"We’re currently on £4,200 but would like to reach in excess of £10,000."

The meals to be distributed are being created and delivered by a team of volunteers.

"The idea is to "reheat and eat" at their convenience," said Mr Young.

"Many of these medical heroes are now working in departments and wards that do not allow them to leave the area once their shift has started so it’s imperative our nutritious meals and drinks reach them at the start of their shift."

Meals provided for NHS workers

The Pod’s bar manager, Jan Kosler and Tomas Kosler, front of house

The restaurant recently received a humbling message from a local intensive care doctor who recently recovered from Covid-19 himself.

He was back at work starting his 24-hour shift and about to tuck into a couple of meals provided by The Pod.

"These messages are heart breaking but at the same time, spur us on," said Mr Young.

"We want to be able to continue this work until the virus is well and truly under control."

The Pod's efforts have been helped with a generous donation of soft drinks from Fentimans this week.

Leanne Davies and Amy Reardon of St David's Hospice Care

"These guys have been instrumental in helping us free up more monies to create meals, so a huge shout out to them," said Mr Young.

St David's Hospice Care WRU ambassador and Dragons hooker Elliott Dee has been one of the volunteers delivering food from The Pod.

Mr Dee's mother had been cared for by the hospice towards the end of her life and he has been a staunch supporter ever since.

To buy an NHS Hero dinner and a soft drink, you can visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/the-pod to make a donation.