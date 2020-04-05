Last year, Torfaen Dolphins were named Swim Wales’ Club of the Year, and have risen to the third best club in Wales. THOMAS MOODY went to see what was behind this rise

SWIMMERS at a Torfaen club are celebrating both in and out of the pool after a successful couple of years have seen Torfaen Dolphins rise to one of the top clubs in Wales.

Torfaen Dolphins were established in 2012, as two local clubs, Torfaen Swim Squad and Pontypool Dolphins, merged.

As little as two years ago, the club were ranked 11th in the performance rankings, but a successful couple of years has seen them rise to third – behind only Cardiff and Swansea.

The Torfaen Dolphins squad at Pontypool ALC

And in October, it was named ‘Club of the Year 2019’ by Swim Wales.

Head coach Ian Rosser explained how the club was set up to support its top-level swimmers.

“We have about seven different squads all moving up to the elite performance squad, but we try to cater for all abilities," he said. “We’ve got close to 200 members and work with Torfaen Leisure Trust, who feed swimmers from lessons in to club swimming.

“We operate out of three pools across Torfaen – Cwmbran, Fairwater Leisure Centre and Pontypool Active Living Centre.”

The club has a close relationship with Torfaen Leisure Trust, encouraging youngsters to step up from swimming lessons in to club swimming.

It holds galas throughout the year, the biggest of which is the Hallowe'en Spooktacular gala, to introduce children to competitive swimming.

“Every year, we have a gala – the Spooktacular – where we work with Torfaen Leisure Trust,” said Mr Rosser.

“It’s about bringing in all the swimmers in Torfaen Leisure Trust lessons and introducing them to competing and how the squad works.

“We try to make the gala a fun event for them.”

To help their swimmers reach their potential, the club can draw upon a wealth of experience amongst its coaches.

“As part of the coaching staff, we have a number of ex-Wales internationals,” said Mr Rosser. “Their expertise brings people into the programme.

“There are a number of us who coach alongside the Welsh set-up as well.

“We get to learn a lot of higher-level coaching skills and can bring that back to the club.

“That’s important to help us all improve.”

The Torfaen Dolphins swimmers who are part of the Welsh set-up

Treasurer Frances Newton said: “We were ranked 11th in the performance rankings two years ago, and now we are third.

“It’s been a phenomenal change in terms of quality of performers coming through. That comes from the progression going through the club.

“We have put an infrastructure in place to develop their skills.

“That system is in place and then we keep tweaking it to help our swimmers reach their optimum performance levels. One of the main things behind our success is the work of our volunteers and the coaches and the parents.”

In the recent Area Swimming League, which features almost 400 teams and more than 16,000 swimmers from across England and Wales, the club finished seventh in the premier final of the western division – with Cardiff and Swansea the only Welsh clubs to finish higher.

“That was big for us,” said Mr Rosser. “Not only to qualify for the premiership, but to finish seventh in our region with only two Welsh clubs above us.”

The club have a number of high-achieving swimmers - including seven members of the squad who are on the Welsh Swimming Programme.

Dylan Broom has been selected for the UK Sport World Class Podium Potential (WCPP) programme, and trained with the Welsh squad at Fort Lauderdale in February, and Alex Rosser competed in the Men’s S14 200m Freestyle Final in the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

The pair also both competed at the British Championships in August 2019.

Torfaen Dolphins swimmers who competed in the British Nationals

Dylan Williams competed in the Downs Syndrome European Open Swimming Championships in Southampton in April 2019, winning gold medals in the 100m Freestyle, 50m Backstroke and 25m Butterfly.

Youngsters Seren Leconte and Meghan Willis – who is also a water safety ambassador – are both in the British para swimming academy, while seven members of the squad are on the Welsh Swimming Programme.

Dylan Broom, Alex Rosser, Seren Leconte and Meghan Willis were due to take part in the British Para-Swimming International Meet in Sheffield next weekend, however the event had to be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Torfaen Dolphins swimmers Alex Rosser, Dylan Broom, Seren Leconte, and Meghan Willis

And at the Swim Wales Winter National Short Course Championships in Swansea, held between November 29 and December 1, Torfaen Dolphins were among the frontrunners.

The club has a successful championships, with Cerys Rosser finishing first in the 200m and 100m backstroke for girls 13 to 14 year olds, Maddison Lovell came first in the 200m and 400m front crawl for girls 15 to 16 year olds, and Alyssa Baker won the 15 to 16 year olds girls 200m butterfly.

Carys Croke, Charlie Southwood, Ben Merriman and Libby Broder also finished on the podium in their respective events.

The club trains swimmers for triathlons, with Dafyd Jay securing his place in Tier One for the under 20s Triathlon Super series, and Alyssa Baker being selected to represent Wales in the British Triathlon Youth and Junior Super Series.

Torfaen Dolphins' Dafyd Jay and Alyssa Baker were selected for the Welsh Triathlon Development Academy 2019/2020.

Torfaen Triathlon Club was formed as a partnership between Pontypool and District Runners, Torfaen Dolphins, Pontypool Road Cycling, and Torfaen Leisure Trust.

Head coach Mr Rosser said: “It is ideal for some of our swimmers who will perhaps not make the top level in swimming, but are still fast and looking to compete at a high level.”

Everyone at the club was quick to praise the work of volunteers in helping their rise up the rankings, and in securing the ‘Club of the Year’ title.

Ms Newton said: “[Swim Wales] also mentioned our volunteers.

“In 2016, we had 30 volunteers, and now we have more than 80.

“We couldn’t achieve what we have done without them. It’s everything, from coaching to taking squash around after races.”

“The award [Swim Wales Club of the Year 2019] is a reflection of not just in the coaching staff but all the people behind the scenes,” said Mr Rosser.

“We couldn’t be where we are – a small club holding its own – without them.”

The Torfaen Dolphins squad at Pontypool ALC

“We are like a family,” added chairman Paul McRae. “There is no one person who is bigger than the club.

“It’s a team effort to bring it all together.

“Clubs were nominated for the Club of the Year Award, and a Swim Wales panel decided upon a shortlist.

“It then went to a final panel, who judged the clubs on performance criteria such as the governance of the club and its achievements - for example how many people are at the British Paras and competition successes.

“Overall we received six nominations at the Swim Wales Awards, and won the Club of the Year Award.”