GWENT'S Labour MPs have welcomed Keir Starmer as the Party's new leader, saying his appointment could unite the party after years of division.

Mr Starmer was appointed as Jeremy Corbyn's replacement after receiving 52.6 per cent of the vote.

Rebecca Long-Bailey received 27.6 per cent of votes, and Lisa Nandy received 16.2 per cent of the votes.

READ MORE:

Mr Starmer said the Party would work with the government to get through the coronavirus crisis, testing the arguments that are put forward by the government and "shining a torch on critical issues" - but not being "opposition for opposition's sake."

He also apologised for the issues of antisemitism within the party.

"On behalf of the Labour Party, I am sorry," he said. "And I will tear out this poison by its roots and judge success by the return of Jewish members and those who felt that they could no longer support us."

Gwent's Labour MPs - five of whom endorsed Mr Starmer - all welcomed the new Party leader.

(Jessica Morden, MP for Newport East.)

Newport East MP Jessica Morden said: "Big congratulations to Keir Starmer - I was delighted he visited Newport East as part of the Labour leadership election campaign and was proud to support him.

"Having been the whip on his team for a number of years, I know just how strong, serious and thoroughly decent he is, and I know he'll be straight on it, working hard for us in these very anxious times."

(Newport West MP Ruth Jones)

"I have every confidence that they will bring the Party together and lead us forward as we hold this Government to account and scrutinise their actions," said Ruth Jones, MP for Newport West.

"I look forward to working with them both."

(Torfaen MP Nick Thomas-Symonds)

Nick Thomas-Symonds, MP for Torfaen, said: “I believe Keir is an outstanding candidate for the office of Prime Minister.

"He has, in his first hours as leader, prioritised the coronavirus crisis and set out how he will work constructively in the national interest in these difficult times.

"He has fought a leadership campaign on a platform of unity and I believe he is the person who can bring the Labour Party together and hold the Government to account in the years ahead.”

(Chris Evans, MP for Islwyn)

"We have a huge rebuilding job to do after the election in December," said Islwyn MP Chris Evans.

"Ultimately Keir is the polar opposite to Boris Johnson. He has a fantastic attention for detail and is an impressive politician.

"What we have to do is put the past behind us and get back to future business.

"We have to show ourselves not just as a competent opposition, but as a viable alternative government."

(Caerphilly MP Wayne David)

Caerphilly MP Wayne David was impressed with Mr Starmer's opening statement as leader.

"I think it was an excellent statement," he said. "He will unite the party and everyone will pull together.

"I think he has all the qualities to be an excellent Prime Minister - he has the vision, the strength of character, and the ability to listen to what is needed.

"I think Keir Starmer will pull all sections of the party together.

"Above all else, I think that it shows that Labour is back again."

(Blaenau Gwent MP Nick Smith)

Nick Smith, MP for Blaenau Gwent MP, said: "I'm delighted that Keir Starmer has been strongly elected as Labour leader.

"His message of unity won the campaign.

"Now, Labour must reconnect with our country and rebuild trust as a force for good. We can do that."

Angela Rayner has been named as Labour's new deputy leader.after winning 52.6 per cent of the vote.