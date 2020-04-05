TWELVE more deaths due to coronavirus - taking the total to 166 - and 355 new cases have been confirmed in Wales today.

And 65 of these new cases are in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area, Gwent, taking the number in Gwent beyond 1,000.

The latest figures from Public Health Wales reveal that Gwent still has the most confirmed cases in Wales - but both the Cardiff & Vale and Cwm Taf Morgannwg health board areas have registered more confirmed new cases - 92 and 94 respectively during the last 24 hours.

This suggests that coronavirus is continuing its sweep west through south Wales, though these areas still have fewer cases overall than Gwent.

The latest update on death and case numbers has come with a renewed appeal for people in Wales to stay at home and thus to help save lives.

“We know that staying at home can be hard, especially when the weather is nice and we want everyone to follow the rules," said Dr Giri Shankar, incident director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales.

"We want to thank each and every person across Wales for doing their bit to help slow the spread of the virus.

“Members of the public must adhere to social distancing rules about staying at home, and away from others, introduced by the UK and Welsh Government. These rules are available on the Public Health Wales website.

Dr Shankar again stressed that the true number of cases is likely to be higher than the 3,197 confirmed in Wales.

More than 14,000 tests for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been carried out on nearly 12,000 people by Public Health Wales since the start of the outbreak.