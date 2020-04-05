FOR this week's Five of the Best, we wanted to know your personal favourite takeaways (that are still open) off Just Eat's top ten list from across Gwent. Here's what you said:

Codfather Fish and Chips, Chepstow

(Credit: Codfather Fish & Chips Chepstow on Facebook)

Jeordan Renouf said: “I deliver to a four-mile radius and can be found on Just Eat under Lucas Pizza, as that’s the other side of my businesses”.

For more information head to ‘Codfather Fish & Chips Chepstow’ on Facebook.

MORE NEWS:

Jewel Balti, Newport

(Credit: @JewelBalti on Facebook)

Open for takeaway/contactless delivery until further notice.

New closing times weekdays 9.30pm and weekend 11pm.

For more information head to @JewelBalti on Facebook.

Vanilla Spice, Newport

(Credit: @VanillaSpice2013 on Facebook)

Due to the current situation they are providing a delivery service so you can enjoy your favourite Indian food from the comfort of your home. There is a minimum spend of £20.

For more information head to @VanillaSpice2013 on Facebook.

Gourmet Kitchen Takeaway, Cwmbran

(Credit: @GourmetKitchenTakeaway on Facebook)

Making sandwiches, burgers, lunches and snacks. Currently there is no contact at all with customers, food is placed in bags and delivered to the door. You can then collect it once at a safe distance.

For more information head to @GourmetKitchenTakeaway on Facebook

Pie Corner Fish Bar, Newport

(Credit: @piecornerfishbar on Facebook)

Richie Kovacs said: “Lovely food, fast deliveries and they have some great meal deals with free delivery”.

For more information head to @piecornerfishbar on Facebook.