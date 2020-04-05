TORFAEN MP Nick Thomas-Symonds has been appointed as the new shadow home secretary under Labour's new leader Sir Keir Starmer.

Former barrister Mr Thomas-Symonds, who was first elected in 2015, has been named as part of the new shadow cabinet following Sir Keir's victory in the Labour leasership race on Saturday,

Writing on Twitter, the Torfaen MP said he was "honoured" to be appointed to the role.

He said: "The immediate task is to focus on the #coronaviruscrisis: as @Keir_Starmer said this morning, we will work constructively with the Government, not scoring political points, but also asking the difficult questions needed."

Also in the new shadow cabinet are former treasury minister Anneliese Dodds, who has been made shadow chancellor, while Sir Keir's leadership rival Lisa Nandy has been appointed shadow foreign secretary.

Rachel Reeves will be shadow chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, while Jonathan Ashworth will remain shadow health secretary.

Nick Brown has been re-appointed chief whip and Angela Smith remains shadow leader of the Lords.

John McDonnell and Diane Abbott, who served under Jeremy Corbyn, are out of the shadow cabinet, but former shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry is expected to remain - albeit in a different role.

Sir Keir said: "We are living through a national emergency. Under my leadership, the Labour Party will always act in the country's interest to save lives and protect livelihoods. That will be the number one priority of my shadow cabinet.

"We will be a responsible opposition that supports the Government where we believe they are right and challenge them when we believe mistakes are being made."