A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

JAMIE LEE DYAS, 28, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 14 weeks after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating in Cwmbran and failing to surrender.

The offences were committed whilst the defendant was on licence.

Dyas must also pay a £122 surcharge upon his release.

ROBBIE WILLIAMS, 24, of Elgar Avenue, Newport, was fined £25 after he pleaded guilty to comply with supervision requirements imposed following his release from a period of imprisonment.

MARTYN BEBB, 43, of Charles Street, Rhymney, Tredegar, was conditionally discharged for six months after he admitted failing to carry an appropriate receptacle for dog waste under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

He was also ordered to pay a £21 surcharge.

ELLISE MARIE ROBERTSON, 25, of Albert Street, Pill, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after she admitted a public order offence and stealing chocolate from Sainsbury’s and Poundland.

She was made the subject of a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £185 in compensation and costs.

RICKY LEE WILLIAMS, 25, of Penybont, Nantybwch, Tredegar, was fined £50 and ordered to pay £60 costs after he admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order.

ZACHARY LEE WILLIAMS, 25, of Cardiff Prison, was jailed for seven days after he admitted dishonestly making off without having paid for £69 worth of fuel in Caerphilly.

He was ordered to repay the £69 in compensation.

PAUL CARLYON, 60, of Dol-y-Pandy, Bedwas, Caerphilly, was fined £100 after he pleaded guilty to speeding at 41mph in a 30mph zone.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 surcharge and his licence was endorsed with three penalty points.