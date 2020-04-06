ST David's Hospice Care today issues an urgent plea for people in Gwent to help provide the money it needs to continue delivering vital care services in the face of the coronavirus onslaught.

The charity faces the daunting double whammy of an expected huge surge in demand when fundraising sources that enable it to provide much of its expert palliative and end-of-life care have been shut off.

It thus faces what it describes as the biggest challenge in its 40-year history.

"Our plea to supporters, the community and businesses, is urgent and immediate. I fully expect referrals for our services to increase by 40-50 per cent over coming days," said St David's chief executive Emma Saysell.

“St David's Hospice Care relies on income generated by its shops and fundraising to provide its vital hospice care.

"The NHS contributes 30 per cent of the clinical costs to St David's Hospice Care, the hospice has to raise the rest through its shops and fundraising to pay nursing salaries.

"With the shops shut and all fundraising events postponed, the hospice faces major cash flow issues.

"Demand on hospice clinical services is going to increase as Covid-19 hits its peak and the hospice wants to ensure it can meet this, working alongside its NHS colleagues."

St David's Hospice Care events would normally raise £2.5 million a year, with its network of shops providing more than £1m.

Faced with the financial black hole caused by the cutting off of these crucial income sources, it has launched a Just Giving page to receive direct online donations from supporters, so it can carry on its essential work.

"If you would normally support us by shopping in one of our stores, perhaps you would consider making a donation at this time," said Ms Saysell.

"If we have supported you, a friend or family member perhaps you could consider a donation. Any donation, however big or small, will be so gratefully received.

"We want to be able to meet demand for our care and ensure all our patients receive the best end-of-life care at these very difficult times.

"So very many concerned people and businesses contacted us directly and me in person asking how they could help during the pandemic. We set up the Just Giving page as the best and most immediate way supporters can help right now."

St David's Hospice Care, based in Newport, normally cares for some 1,200 patients on a daily basis, a number expected to rocket as the pandemic progresses.

"We are experts in palliative and end-of-life care. Our unique specialism and knowledge has never been as crucial as it is now," said Ms Saysell.

"But we desperately need people and businesses to come forward to donate money right now, today and to continue to do so.

"I am imploring and appealing to everyone to get behind St David's Hospice Care like never before at this most challenging and difficult time.

"The hospice and its nursing staff have a crucial and increasingly important role to play are all determined to carry on with their work.

“Our 15-bed in-patient hospice, at Malpas and our at-home Community Nursing Service remain open. Our nurses are at people's homes caring as usual throughout our community, delivering palliative and end-of-life care every hour, of every day, of every week of the year. This need will only increase as the days pass.

"If you can, please do help us."

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/stdavidscovid19