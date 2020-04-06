A NEW social networking platform has launched to support communities in Monmouthshire during the coronavirus crisis and beyond.

'Our Monmouthshire' has been created to help communities share information and exchange offers of help, with the aim being to reduce social isolation, helping people access support and offer assistance to neighbours.

Monmouthshire County Council has been working with technology partner Made Open to develop the platform, which offers a safer alternative to many other social media platforms.

Local organisations are invited to add their service listings, which are checked by the team before going live.

Members of the public are also required to go through a reference checking process before they can join the time bank and start exchanging offers and requests with other members.

Owen Wilce, communities and partnership development lead at the council, said: “In response to the coronavirus crisis, we are already seeing communities and organisations rallying together to find innovative ways to provide support.

"It’s often the little acts of kindness that make a biggest difference to neighbours. I hope residents will sign up to the platform so we can continue to strengthen the support already on offer in our amazing communities.”

Cllr Sara Jones, the council's cabinet member for social justice and community development, added: “In these difficult times this is more than important than ever. Our volunteering networks and kind citizens remain at the heart of meeting those objectives and our job is to support them to continue to do an amazing job.

"I’m proud to help in launching this exciting new platform which will give our residents the tools to be able to help and support others."

For more information visit https://ourmonmouthshire.org