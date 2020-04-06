SPORTING events continued to be hit by coronavirus last week, but St Joseph's star Lee Selby insisted the pandemic had merely delayed rather than derailed his bid to make Welsh boxing history.

The 33-year-old's IBF lightweight title eliminator in Cardiff has been pushed back from May 9 to July 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Selby is to take on unbeaten Australian George Kambosos at the Motorpoint Arena for the right to take on champion Teofimo Lopez.

The former IBF featherweight title holder is no longer able to work with trainer Tony Borg at St Joseph's, instead having to train in a makeshift gym in his Barry home.

"My career - my life - has been full of setbacks, but I'm always in the gym and training whether I'm fighting or not," he said.

"I'm pretty mentally strong, so it will take more than a postponement to upset me or affect my training."

He still has Kambosos, who has won all 18 of his fights, in his sights and becoming a two-weight world champion.

"I'd be the first Welshman to do so, so to me that means more than any fight is worth, to write my name in the history books," he said.

On Friday it was announced that Newport County's season is suspended indefinitely.

The EFL, Premier League, FA and Barclays FA Women’s Super League and FA Women’s Championship has collectively agreed to postpone football competitions until it is safe to resume.

Welsh Rugby Union chairman Gareth Davies said that pay cuts will be extended to the professional game.

The governing body announced on Tuesday that chief executive Martyn Phillips and head coach of the national team Wayne Pivac are among those to have their salaries reduced by 25 per cent.

Some members of staff will have 10 per cent cuts and others have been placed on furlough in accordance with the UK government's job retention scheme.

The pandemic has had huge financial implications and a number of teams in England and Ireland have already reduced the salaries of players.

Negotiations continue for the same to happen at the Dragons, Scarlets, Ospreys and Cardiff Blues.

The Professional Rugby Board is working on the details with the Welsh Rugby Players Association.

"We are all in this together and, together, we will see it through," said Davies. "It is our collective aim to ensure that Welsh rugby remains intact through this current period of enforced inaction, so that we can pick up again where we left off when the time comes."

The England and Wales Cricket Board pledged £60m of support to counties and clubs.

No cricket will be played until at least May 28, although many are preparing for a complete wipeout.

The 18 first-class counties will share £40m, with £20m in interest-free loans made available to grassroots clubs.

The All England Club announced that Wimbledon will not be staged this year for the first time since World War II.

The Open, one of golf's four majors, is likely to follow. It is due to take place from July 16 to 19 at Royal St George's in Sandwich, Kent.