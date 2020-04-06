AN NHS worker was unable to get to work after her car was stolen and badly damaged, Gwent Police say.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to place a huge demand on frontline staff, one worker could not "help to save countless lives and fight #COVID19 [sic]".

Her black Vauxhall Corsa was "stolen" and subsequently "badly damaged", police said.

They added that she may not be able to get to work "in the coming week," either.

It is believed the car was stolen from the Pontypool area on the night of Saturday, April 4.

The suspects were stopped before getting away with the vehicle, a spokesman for the force said.

(It is not clear what damage was done to the vehicle to render it unworkable. Picture: Gwent Police.)

Gwent Police's Torfaen Officers tweeted: "Unfortunately this #NHS worker and owner of the vehicle was unable to get to work today or in the coming week to help save countless lives and fight #COVID-19 due to her car being stolen and badly damaged in Pontypool last night. #PC1731 #PC1935

"Luckily the suspects were stopped before getting away with the vehicle."