A FOUR-PRONGED crackdown from the police over the weekend led to a number of off-road bikes and vehicles being seized.
The Caerphilly branch of Gwent Police were assisted by a drone team, special constables, Natural Resources Wales and community support officers to target "illegal off-road" biking on Mynydd Machen and Mynydd Maen.
"Numerous vehicles" were seized and others were "reminded" of the lockdown laws.
(Vehicles were loaded onto a two-truck and taken away. Picture: Gwent Police.)
Drone footage was relayed to officers who then stopped the bikers.
Chief Constable for Gwent Police Pam Kelly congratulated the team on their work, saying: "Great work and well done."
(The bikers were also reminded of the lockdown rules. Picture: Gwent Police.)
A tweet from the force's Caerphilly branch read: "Successful operation today targeting illegal off-road biking on Mynydd Machen and Mynydd Maen - numerous vehicles seized and others reminded of responsibility not to travel unnecessarily at this time.
"Many thanks to the drone operators, officers, CSOs, @GPSpecials and partners from @NatResWales who joined us today to keep the area safe for legitimate exercise. [sic]"
(Officers were aided by the use of a drone. Picture: Gwent Police.)
A member of the public replied, saying: "Well done and thank you.
"These bikes are an environmental nightmare on so many levels.
"Hopefully there is a persistent long term strategy to protect the community."
(A number of vehicles were seized. Picture: Gwent Police.)
(Officers were helped by Natural Resources Wales. Picture: Gwent Police.)
