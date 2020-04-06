PEOPLE in Denbighshire are most likely to flout the lockdown rules in Wales, survey data collected by a health app suggests.

As of Monday, April 6, 15 per cent of survey respondents from Denbighshire said they are not staying indoors, despite the government’s lockdown.

In Gwent, people from Monmouthshire appear to be most likely to break lockdown rules, with 12 per cent saying are not staying inside.

More than 26,700 Evergreen Health users – an app that partners with the NHS so people can access health records and input fitness and wellbeing data – responded to a survey on how they were approaching the lockdown.

The data, which excludes key workers, helped developers build a heat map of how well different parts of the UK are abiding by lockdown rules and staying at home.

The best at staying at home in Wales are residents in Caerphilly, Cardiff, and Powys with 97 per cent of people saying they are staying at home.

In Newport and Torfaen, 6 per cent of respondents said they are not staying at home; in Caerphilly, that number is 3 per cent.

Respondents were also asked about whether they had displayed any symptoms of the coronavirus with 19 per cent of households in Newport saying they had.

In Torfaen, Monmouthshire and Caerphilly, 14 per cent of households said they had.

Percentage of people who said they are not staying indoors

Bridgend – 14

Caerphilly – 3

Cardiff – 3

Carmarthenshire – 6

Ceredigion – 6

Conwy – 11

Denbighshire – 15

Flintshire – 5

Gwynedd – 11

Monmouthshire – 12

Neath Port Talbot - 14

Newport – 6

Pembrokeshire – 6

Powys – 3

Rhondda – 3

Swansea – 5

Torfaen – 6

Vale of Glamorgan – 3

Wrexham – 3

(The heatmap shows where in Wales people are not staying at home. Picture: Evergreen)

The data, which is anonymous, is being shared with the NHS and data scientists at the universities of Liverpool and Manchester.

It is hoped it will help them analyse the progress of the pandemic.

For an area to appear on the map, it has to have had enough people in the sample sizes for the percentages to be statistically significant – hence why there is no data for Blaenau Gwent.

The app has 750,000 users.

(Where in Wales people have reported symptoms. Picture: Evergreen.)

Writing on the app’s website, chief executive Stephen Critchclow, said: "Thanks to Evergreen Life community of users who have helped to create a, publicly-available heat map of people with COVID-19 symptoms, providing a national picture of the outbreak now that mass testing has been put on hold. Viewed over time, the data will reveal both the extent of the symptoms, but also how they may be moving around the UK.

"You can help track the spread of Covid 19 by joining the thousands of people across the UK.

"As always with Evergreen the system is anonymous.”