FOR many people, football is an escape from everyday life – where everything is momentarily forgotten while watching your heroes and hoping for a win.

Although this season has come to an abrupt end due to the coronavirus pandemic, Newport County AFC is doing its utmost to keep supporters' spirits up during these turbulent times.

Club director Colin Anderson said: “At Newport County AFC, we as directors, manager, players and staff, have been doing our utmost to help our supporters to celebrate their birthdays, keep up morale, and support local initiatives.”

A video from Nick Townsend

The club – which has a special connection with supporters as it is owned by the supporters trust - have been arranging personal birthday messages from their players to help their younger supporters – especially members of Clwb Spytty – to celebrate their birthdays in isolation.

Joss Labadie video brought some joy to isolated families

“We have also been in contact with all Clwb Spytty members and made contact with the majority of them, to offer support to the families during this difficult time," said Mr Anderson.

Another of the ways they are helping is by providing weekly activity packs for children. These packs come by email and include fun activities like colouring and quizzes. The packs will continue for the duration of the lockdown and school closures.

Children can relive County moments with colouring pages

The players have also been recording short, personal messages for young supporters as well as vulnerable supporters to let them know they are not alone.

Their website has a range of information and support for fans to make use of, including social distancing and self-isolation tips, as well as an area to let the club know of anyone who may benefit from their activities in the community.

One of the ways they have helped in the community was by delivering products to a local foodbank. Members of the first team – Matty Dolan, Ashley Baker and Mickey Demetriou joined manager Michael Flynn, assistant manager Wayne Hatswell, kitman Neil Leek and chairman Gavin Foxall in delivering bags of goods donated by TK Maxx in Maesglas Retail Park to Christchurch Food Bank.

County players and staff with the many bags of donations for Christchurch food bank donated by TK Maxx

On the delivery Mr Foxall said: “It’s a great gesture by TK Maxx to donate everything they have to the Food Bank centre in Christchurch and all at NCAFC are delighted to play a small part in ensuring that those products reach those in desperate need especially given the current climate.”

And the club is continuing to work hard to promote mental wellbeing.

Mr Anderson said: “Mental health and wellbeing is an integral part of Newport County AFC, we were the fourth EFL club to sign up to the Mental Health Charter for Sports & Recreation and have been working hard with local stakeholders in the city including the council, MPs and AMs to promote mental wellbeing across the city.

“We continue to do this whilst following the government’s social distancing guidelines having been in contact with those stakeholders including Cllr Kate Thomas, the council’s mental health champion, discussing how we can be supporting local projects. We have also registered all the areas we can provide support to GAVO as the official volunteer organisation in the city during the pandemic – we await their updates.

“We have also engaged with our charity partners at Kidscape who offer support and information on wellbeing and staying safe online. We also have a close working relationship with My Discombobulated Brain and Mind, who share some crucial tools for everyone in the community.”

Jamille Matt video delighting isolated supporters

Mr Anderson continues: “We are hugely grateful to all of the key workers across the city and applaud all of the efforts being made by them. We have been showing our gratitude by sharing videos of our Newport County AFC family, applauding the NHS and sharing these on Thursdays at 8pm, joining the nation in celebrating and thanking these modern-day heroes.”

The team at Newport County AFC would like anyone who feels that they would like some support from the club or that any of the above would be a welcome addition to their self-isolation and social distancing to contact them at fanfeedback@newport-county.co.uk