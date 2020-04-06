WITH a lockdown in place, and many not able to leave their house due to self-isolating, we’ve put together a list of local traders offering delivery of veg, milk, takeaways - under strict conditions – to people’s doors.

Brookside Country Meats at B&Q, Corporation Road, Newport

Queue two metres apart. 8.30am start on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

On Friday they will be at Ebbw Vale town centre from 9am till 3pm.

The Baguette Shop, Newport Road, Caldicot

(L-R) Laura Pay-Savage, Lorraine Monger and Bev Price at the Baguette Shop in Caldicot

Rolls, sandwiches, drinks and cakes.

Call 01291 424249 for a full list. Minimum order £10.

Pickled Pumpkin Catering, Chepstow

Josh Currall, owner of Pickled Pumpkin Catering. Picture: Josh Currall

Next day delivery on grocery items, dry goods and cleaning products. Call 07498 725156.

Clarkes’ Butchers, Newport Road, Caldicot

Delivering twice a week. Call 01291 420364 to find out what they have in stock.

Monmouthshire Meals on Wheels

Call 01873 882910 - hot meals and puddings for elderly residents.

Mead Farm Foods, Mead Lane, Redwick, Caldicot

Mead Farm Foods. Picture: Nanette Hepburn

Offers milk, fresh orange juice, bread, bacon, cream, butter, eggs, porridge, muesli, jams, honey and milk alternatives.

Call 01633 881401.

Roberts Butchers, Gaer Road, Newport

Robert Amphlett, who started working in the family butchers when he was 14. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Normal opening hours. Not taking pre-orders or making deliveries. Maximum of two people in the shop at any time and to queue two metres apart.

Call 07702 379084.

The Castle Inn, Church Road, Caldicot

Ring 01291 430 830 to order deliveries from 10.30am if you’re elderly or self-isolating.

They have some lovely fruit and veg, cakes, scones, pasta, milk, chicken bacon and are even selling toilet paper.

Find them at facebook.com/castleinncaldicot

Raglan Dairy, Usk

Fresh local milk delivered to your door in reusable glass bottles. They also have on offer – free range eggs, salted and unsalted butter, fruit juice, fresh cream and dairy alternatives.

Find them at facebook.com/Raglandairy/

Bradbury Milk, Caldicot

Milk delivery service – from whole milk, semi-skimmed, skimmed, organic, sterilised, goats’ milk and carton long-life.

The milk comes in pint glass bottles or in poly cartons.

For more information call 01291 421177.

Cwmbran Fresh Produce, Llan-Yr-Avon Square, Cwmbran

They are taking orders, particularly for the elderly or vulnerable, but the earliest delivery is now Monday. However, if you can collect you can still place an order by calling the shop on 01633 833856 and they will get the order ready.

All you must do is collect and pay.

Find them at facebook.com/cwmbranfreshproduce/

Health Hut, Canal Terrace, Newport

Offering free home delivery on a variety of healthy and homemade meals, as well as some classic homemade desserts.

Find them at healthhutnewport.co.uk/

Jim Oliver’s Butchers, Chepstow Road, Maindee

Home deliveries. Call 01633 262625.

Newport Golf Club, Great Oaks Park, Rogerstone

Delivery service of fruit and veg boxes and will be left on doorsteps to avoid contact. Orders should be placed by Thursday morning for Friday delivery.

If successful, the service will be provided on a weekly basis. Contact: 01633 892643.

Farmhouse Bakery, Chepstow Road, Maindee

Fresh bread, rolls, savouries and cream cakes available. Custard slices and chocolate crunch with pink custard, all made from scratch every morning. Open Monday to Saturday.

Pop in or orders can be made over the phone 01633 262232.

Ford Fruit and Veg

Offering delivery on Tuesdays. You will receive an order number when it has been processed.

To order visit https://bit.ly/2wXJRFI

Bubble Bath and Bodyworks, Commercial Street, Newport

Teg Crathern (L) and Bridget Lewis at the Bubble Bath and Bodyworks shop in Newport

From Monday, April 6, they will be offering a contact free delivery service.

Follow their Facebook page at facebook.com/bubblenewport for updates.

Chefs Choice, Cardiff

Door to door deliveries in Newport and Caerphilly, as well as Cardiff. Text Mike on 07917166898 with your name and full address and they will get back to you with a delivery day.

Feed Newport CIC, Commercial Road, Newport

Tariq Khan, organiser of Feed Newport CIC

Delivering essential food parcels and toiletries etc to homeless, elderly, vulnerable, carers, NHS staff, families struggling/housebound and those self-isolating.

For more information head to their Facebook page at facebook.com/FeedNewportCIC/

Golden Valley Meat and Game, Tollstone House, Grosmont, Abergavenny

If you would like to place an order for delivery head to their website www.gvmg.co.uk

You will receive confirmation and when your order will be delivered.

The Bank Coffee Shop and Post Office, High Street, Newbridge

Offering delivery. Sourcing their meat from Matthews Butchers in Newbridge and fruit and veg is from Diggers, also from Newbridge.

Contact them on their Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/category/Coffee-Shop/The-Bank-Coffee-shop-Post-Office-215606919122892/

Pollinate Zero Waste, Tredegar Street, Risca

Claire Read who runs Pollinate Zero Waste shop in Risca. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Food delivery service. Order from their online shop. Find them on Facebook at facebook.com/pollinaterisca/

Parva Farm Vineyard, Main Road, Tintern

Colin and Judith Dudley of Parva Farm

Offering local deliveries or collection of wines from the vineyard at a pre-arranged time. For orders ring 01291 689636. They are also offering collection.

Ava’s Lunch Box, Lee Way, Newport

Street food delivered fresh to your door. Friday’s offering best selling dishes for collection or delivery 5.30pm-8pm once a week.

Card payments only which will be taken at the time of ordering over the phone.

Find them on Facebook at facebook.com/avaslunchbox/

Red Fort, Cross Street, Caerleon

Offering a delivery service for the first time. Delivering meals free of charge over £20 to Caerleon and the local area.

If you are in isolation, they can provide a contact free service by taking your card details before delivery and can leave it in a safe place.

They are open from 5.30pm, 7 days a week. View their menu online at www.redfortcaerleon.com

Roma's Fruit and Veg, Ringland

Fruit and veg delivery service. Free delivery. Contact them on 07828 011642.

Riverside Sports Bar and Kitchen, Clarence Place, Newport

Send Koh, co-owner of the Riverside Sports Bar and Kitchen

Offering a pub classics takeaway menu which will be available through Uber Eats and direct via their website www.riversidesbk.com or call 01633 212 147.

Open Monday to Friday, midday until 4pm, and 5pm until 10pm, Saturday, midday until 11pm, Sunday, midday until 4pm.

Lily’s Cheesecakes, Nash Road, Newport

Due to popular demand, is now offering a delivery service. Deliveries will be delivered to your door, there will be no contact. Minimum order of £10, delivery charge is £2.

Payments are to be made via bank transfer prior to delivery. Order online at lilyscheesecakes.co.uk

The Hot Bread Shop, Chepstow Road, Newport

Deborah Francis with a selection of donuts that are available at the Hot Bread Shop in Newport

Walk-ins have stopped but will instead be taking all orders and payment via telephone (01633 282877) for delivery and collection.

No orders will be taken via Facebook. Opening hours at 8am till 3pm every day.

Flowerhorn Brewery, Cardiff

This craft ale businesses have launched a temporary beer delivery service until April 6. They can deliver to Newport and Cwmbran.

For more information and to order head to https://flowerhorn-brewery.myshopify.com

North Street Bar and Grill, North Street, Newport

Craig Leith, of North Street Bar & Grill, preparing Sunday dinner takeaways. Picture: Craig Leith

Orders must be received by 5pm Friday, payment must be received over the phone to minimise contact. Delivery to Newport only, minimum £20 per order.

If you have any dietary requirements please let them know at the time of ordering. Call 01633 764654.

Jewel Balti Cuisine, Chepstow Road, Newport

Still open for takeaway delivery until further notice. New closing times weekdays – 9.30pm, weekend 11pm. Contact them on 01633 277378.

WK Butchers, Newport

Free home delivery service. Phone the shop on 01633 272336 to order.

Wayne Grist Family Butchers, Bethcar Street, Ebbw Vale

New hours of 9am till 2pm, offering home delivery in Blaenau Gwent with orders over £20.

Message or call 01495 302256 to see what stock is available. Now taking contactless payments.

Morris’s of Usk, The Nurseries, Llanbadoc

Free fruit and veg delivery over £30. Call them on 01291 673603.

Fish and Chips at Ye Olde Bull Inn car park, High Street, Caerleon

Open every day from 12pm till 8pm for takeaway only. Contactless payment is available.

Delivery of 50 free fish and chips meals for over 70s. Place all orders via their Facebook page.

Plant2Plate, Cardiff Road, Caerphilly

Pick-up or delivery option. Fresh fruit and veg, bread, cheese, sugar and more. Contact them on 07816 590520.

Snackeroo, Ebbw Vale

Home delivery service for cakes, crisps, biscuits, chocolate, sweets and much more. Delivering in the Blaenau Gwent and Abergavenny area.

Minimum delivery order of £10 and are only accepting contactless card payments currently. For more information head to their Facebook page @SnackerooUK.

A.F. Thomas Electricals, Docks Way, Newport

Delivering three days a week, with contactless delivery. Offering free installation to NHS and care workers. Also offering installing for elderly customers.

Call 01633 262309.

Retreat Clothing, Frogmore Street, Abergavenny

Independent menswear store located in Abergavenny who sell online at http://retreat-clothing.co.uk and are currently making scrubs for NHS staff as part of the Helping Dress Medics Group.

Hallets Real Cider, Crumlin

Creator Andy, with a barrel of Hallets Real Cider

Welsh cider makers in Crumlin who deliver locally and have internet sales via their website. Off sales available from the farm. Ring ahead 07837 765208. Facebook and Instagram @halletscider

Minsterworth Butchers, Gloucestershire

Delivers to Monmouthshire.

Call 01452 730237 - telephone orders only.

